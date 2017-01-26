Torry’s Top Ten: Overheard during bout with the flu

Top ten things overheard during my bout with the flu

by Torry Stiles

10. “Who moved the bathroom? Where are the extra towels?”

9. “Where are my Superman pajamas? If I’m gonna stay home sick I’m gonna stay home in style.”

8. “Honey. Come get the dog. He’s eating the used Kleenex again.”

7. “Hello. May I speak with Mrs. Stiles?”

“Hello. This is Mrs. Stiles.”

“Hi. I’m sick. Will you call in to work for me?”

“Torry. You’re fifty-five years old. Call in yourself.”

“My mommy would have called.”

“Good-bye. Go back to bed.”

6. “Can I have the bubble gum flavor?”

“Mr. Stiles that’s for the children’s medicine.”

“You got grape?”

5. “Yes. Hot Dr. Pepper. Please. My mommy used to make it. …and fluff my pillow?”

4. “Sure. You get sick,too, dear. But this is masculine flu. Much nastier. I read about it in Hot Rod Magazine.”

3. “Forget the TV. Turn on the radio. Anything but talk, sports or Luke Bryan. My stomach can’t handle it.”

2. “I’m too sick to think. Can someone come in here and think for me?”

1. “How can a cat named Socks stomp around so loud?”