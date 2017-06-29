Torry’s Top Ten: New Words

Top Ten new words we need in the dictionary #3
by Torry Stiles
10. Ticker cabinet – Place to keep your heart medicine.
9. Debtor’s prism – The translucent glass used in banks so you can’t be really sure if the manager is back there or not.
8. Textpert – That 13 year-old kid who can message 40 people in a minute while eating two Big Macs, fries and a milk shake.
7. Gentrifry – Telling dinner guests you sauté their food instead of admitting you cooked it in butter.
6. Scalpulator – Mathematical device used to calculate the cost of a haircut.
5. Mailblocks- Cinder blocks placed around your wooden mailbox post after it gets knocked over for the third time.
4. Pewtorial – When the preacher has a few personal opinions to share.
3. Argumention – Bringing up the name of your significant other’s former romantic interests to derail a heated debate.
2. Cramberry – The mystery fruit pieces found in those fruit pies.
1. Dumpster Thriver – A person who gets rich off other people’s trash.