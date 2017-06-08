Torry’s Top Ten: What to do when Mrs. Curl runs out of ice cream

Top Ten things to do when Mrs. Curl runs out of ice cream

by Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – Tragedy struck the Southside last Sunday when Mrs. Curl’s Ice Cream operators posted on its Facebook page: “We are almost out of ice cream for the night. After a busy weekend, we do not have any left. Plan to make a trip tomorrow instead. We are sorry for the inconvenience!”

Needless, to say, panic ensued.)

10. Crawl into the closet, curl up into a fetal position and sob like an orphaned baby seal.

9. Search for a suitable alternative. Realize there is none. Give up on life altogether.

8. “Hello. This is the Suicide Hotline. We heard about Mrs. Curl’s. All of our crisis counselors are busy. Please hold.”

7. “Sir. I believe you when you say you have explosives but we have no more ice cream. Please get off the counter so I can close the window.”

6. “…. Mr. Stiles, I sympathize but it’s only ice cream. You cannot claim this as a disability.”

5. “The note says, ‘Put three large chocolate-dipped cones into a plain, brown paper bag and nobody gets hurt.'”

4. “That’s Crisco, Torry. Put it down. It only looks like ice cream.”

3. “911 operator. What is your emergency?….. For the ninth time, this does not qualify.”

2. “It won’t make any difference, ma’am. Please get off our roof.”

1. “Nurse. He’s a Mrs. Curl regular. We need to start an IV of raspberry razzle STAT!”