Torry’s Top Ten: Failed New Year’s resolutions

Posted December 29, 2016 in Articles, Authors, Humor, Opinion, Torry Stiles, Torry's Top Ten, Views By Torry Stiles

Top ten failed New Year’s resolutions from last year

by Torry Stiles

10. Ride the Hillary bus right into the White House.

9. Stop reminding folks that The Southside Times office is just across the street from Hooters.

8. Get me a new truck so folks will stop whistling the Sanford & Son theme song every time I drive up.

7. Get used to doing without the donations of food and petroleum products that folks leave in my old truck for me.

6. Learn to mutter more quietly around my wife whose hearing isn’t quite as bad as one might assume.

5. After 30 years of marriage I need to stop referring to her as my first wife.

4. Stop wearing my Superman Under-Roos where folks can see ’em.

3. Stop going into Bowden’s Bakery and asking the lady behind the counter to show me her snickerdoodles.

2. Lose 30… no, 25… um, maybe 20… um…. um…. Lose some weight, dagnabbit.

1. Get that new Carrie Fisher TV comedy project ready for 2017.