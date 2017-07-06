Top ten signs that the fidget spinner craze is dying

by Torry Stiles

10. They used to cost $15 but at the Bargersville Flea Market they’re $3 each and two for five bucks.

9. The Saturday morning cartoon series started filming the holiday special featuring the Harlem Globetrotters with special guest Phyllis Diller

8. The Fidget Spinner Halloween costume is already in the clearance bin at Big Lots.

7. President Trump tweeted about fidget spinner fake news and CNN reported that Trump doesn’t care about people who can’t afford fidget spinners without government help.

6. National Enquirer and TMZ are both reporting about the Khloe Kardashian fidget spinner designer line.

5. “Fidget spinners cause cancer,” say some doctors.

4. “Fidget spinners cure cancer,” say some doctors.

3. Indianapolis and Lincoln, Nebraska in bidding war over professional Fidget Spinner team franchise.

2. The same guy who wrote “Disco Duck” has a song about them.

1. Your dad has one.