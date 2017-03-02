Top ten reasons the Colts’ David Parry went wild on a golf cart

(Dear readers – Recently Indianapolis Colts player David Parry was arrested in Arizona for stealing and crashing a golf cart while out bar hopping. Police, the Colts and the NFL are investigating but maybe this will help.)

10. “Trying to get back before bed check.”

9. “I blame PTSD….. Pabst, Tequila Shots and Daiquiris.”

8. “It’s Daytona, baby! Boogity-boogity!”

7. “I told coach that helmet was too tight. Where’s my lawyer?”

6. “One of the Unser guys dared me.”

5. “Brady got another ring so I figured I’d get me some bracelets.”

4. “When they said ‘La La Land’ won over ‘Moonlight’ I just lost it. Kicked in the TV. Started drinkin’…. Say what? A mistake? Boy, is my face red.”

3. “Coach said I needed a hobby. I took up golf and demo derby. Always been an over-achiever.”

2. “What? You expect my mom to come get me at this hour?”

1. “At 2AM every hole is a par three and I’m rockin’ the scorecard right now….. Where’s my ball?”