Mount Pleasant Christian Church to again host Night to Shine prom event for all community members with special needs

Posted December 19, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Red carpet and paparazzi will greet guests on Feb. 10, 6 to 9 p.m., as Mount Pleasant Christian Church holds its second annual Night to Shine, a prom experience for people age 16 and older with special needs. With dancing, food, photos and games, each guest is promised to leave feeling like a king or queen.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, with hundreds of churches all participating on the same night at the same time.

“The foundation really focuses on the fact that this is a worldwide movement,” said Heidi Wright, event coordinator. “They have been intentional about the timing. It’s changing the Valentines celebration from a simple celebration of love to celebrating God’s love of people with special needs. It’s one night with people from around the world.”

Wright said after she watched the video recap of the inaugural Night to Shine, she was upset for not having gotten involved from the beginning.

“Watching the way that everyone, the guests and the caregivers and the volunteers, responded to the evening and the way that it went was really stirring,” she said. “Everyone was really impacted.”

The festivities start before the night of Feb. 10. Participants will have the opportunity to attend a shopping event on Jan. 7, to pick out dresses with seamstresses on hand to make alterations. Participants can register for a salon experience where ladies can get their hair and nails done and gentlemen can get their shoes shined in the hours just before the event.

“The most exciting part of the event, we welcome them into the facility where they come into the red carpet,” Wright said. “They get to ride in a limousine around our campus and it drops them off at the door. We have volunteers called paparazzi to take pictures and cheer them on.”

Participants will receive a catered meal, photo opportunities with a photo booth, girls receive tiaras and guys receive crowns. Each guest is paired with a volunteer to spend the night with them. This allows caregivers the time to enjoy a catered meal together.

Tickets to the 2017 Night to Shine are available now at mpcc.info/night-to-shine-2017. The free event is capped at 300 prom participants. It takes nearly 500 volunteers to make the night possible.

“We’re super grateful that we have a facility that can host an event like this,” Wright said. “In being involved in this, I’m seeing folks that are saying this is a real need. This is meeting a need that the faith-based community and the community at large, it hasn’t really been on the radar. It’s celebrating and communicating God’s love for people with special needs.”