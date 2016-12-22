The Christmas Plum

“Little Jack Horner sat in the corner,

Eating his Christmas pie,

He put in his thumb and pulled out a plum,

And said “What a good boy am I!”

Tis’ the season for visions of sugar plums to dance in your head. We’ll never know why Jack plunged his thumb into a plum pie, but don’t try that at home; the molten sugary 350 degree mixture would cause serious burns.

Dark, juicy plums originated and were cultivated in ancient China for millennia then brought to Japan 200-400 years ago where their notorious deliciousness spread around the world.

The George Mateljan Foundation explains plums and prunes make iron more available which may be related to their vitamin C. In addition, plums are a good source of soluble dietary fiber that helps normalize blood sugar levels by slowing the rate at which food leaves the stomach and by delaying the absorption of glucose following a meal. Soluble fiber also increases insulin sensitivity and can therefore play a helpful role in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. Prunes’ soluble fibers also help lower cholesterol by binding to bile acids and removing them from the temple via elimination. The sweet maroon stone fruits are loaded with powerful antioxidants

Note: those with existing and untreated kidney or gallbladder problems may want to avoid eating plums contain oxalates, naturally-occurring substances found in plants, animals and human beings. When oxalates become concentrated in the Temple, they crystallize causing health problems. Laboratory studies have shown oxalates may also interfere with absorption of calcium from the body. Consult a naturopathic physician. Alas, to Hippocrates dismay, most mainstream doctors lack dietary knowledge-the crux of a much larger health problem in the US.

Try this Plum and Goat’s Cheese treat with your New Year’s Eve champagne. Cut plums in half from stem to stern and then twist to separate; remove the stone, then place them flesh side up and lightly warm the tasty gems at 375 degrees for 5 minutes. Place a generous tablespoon of goat’s cheese in the center cavity and garnish with some Omega 3-rich walnuts. Return them to the oven long enough for the cheese to begin to melt.

The best gift of all is health and happiness and, as it turns out, it’s one you can give yourself. A healthy, lovingly nourished, rested holy temple will make good times over the holidays even better. Peace (and Love) on Earth!