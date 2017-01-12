Sweaty in ’17

Posted January 12, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Cover Story, Covers, Featured Article, Features, Features / Focus, Front Page News, Health, Lifestyle, Nicole Davis, Southside Covers By Nicole Davis

Photo courtesy of Evolutions @ Yoga Photo courtesy of Evolutions @ Yoga

Southside fitness experts share the benefits of exercise, what’s trending this year and advice for beginners

Get healthy.

Listed as the top New Year’s resolution made in 2017 according to Google data, 62,776,640 people searched the phrase from January to October of last year. This is up 13.77 percent from the year prior, with a 315 percent increase in the searches for ‘gym.’

Now let’s make that resolution stick.

Also trending this year are workouts for the busy lifestyle. This could mean workouts with high intensity to burn more calories in a short, 30 – 60 minute time frame. From group classes to more convenient class times, most gyms have seen the need to focus on quality of a workout and give their clients the maximum benefits in a fast exercise routine.

“A lot of people set out for things like new years resolutions to get in shape, lose weight and eat better,” said Mundo Sanchez, Greenwood. “At the end of the day they lose interest because they don’t have someone holding them accountable. In an environment like this, you come in and expect your friend to be here and push you. No one likes working out alone. There’s something about working out with other people that creates this bond that can’t be created through anything else.”

Southside residents have plenty of local resources to help them achieve their goal, be it to lose weight, get stronger, eat better or live a healthier lifestyle overall. With so many choices – personal trainers, CrossFit, cycling, yoga, pilates, martial arts, dance and much more – the number of local gyms are too many to list. Getting to know the benefits of each type can help make the choice a bit easier:

Locally-owned gyms

Have the option to workout on your own, learn from a personal trainer or participate in a group class. Joining a smaller gym where clients get to know one another can have its advantages, said Jon Martin, who owns Martin Nutrition & Fitness, 862 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, with his wife Stephanie.

“We don’t want people to just come in and leave,” Jon said. “We’re trying to create a community. We’re trying to create a fit family. We’ve noticed a lot of our clients come into our classes and they become friends They’re talking back and forth on social media. They’ll have dinner after. It’s bringing clients together because the clients are encouraging each other, motivating each other, holding each other accountable.”

Martin Nutrition & Fitness focuses on personal training and group classes from high intensity interval training (HIIT), high intensity resistance training (HIRT), Tabata, TRX workouts, bootcamps and even youth classes.

“We have different classes everyday,” Jon said. “We have four trainers on staff. You won’t have the same workout twice. We communicate with each other so we’re not doing the same muscle groups two days in a row.”

With nutrition listed before fitness in the business name, Jon said helping their clients understand their eating habits is a priority. Stephanie is a nutritionist and will work to educate clients, provide tips, recipes and grocery lists.

“You have to have a good grasp on what is good nutrition,” Jon said. “You’re body needs good fuel to be able to lose weight or gain muscle. People need to understand in order to lose weight and get stronger, that’s what they need to focus on as well as the fitness aspect.”

Kickboxing

Get the strength, balance and coordination that comes with kickboxing.

Offering 30-minute kickboxing routines, 9Round Fitness has two locations on the Southside; 239 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood and 7045 Emblem Dr. d, Indianapolis. With no class times, members and guests can join at any time during opening hours, with a personal trainer on hand at all times to give guidance and help motivate.

“First and foremost, it’s a fun workout,” said Craig Valier, local franchise owner. “You’re going to sweat. It’s 30 minutes long. It goes by quick but you’ll get a full body workout from it.”

The program is scalable to meet the needs of people in all fitness levels.

Valier said they’re starting to focus more on heart training, monitoring heart rates to ensure those who are working out are getting the maximum benefits from that exercise.

Valier has owned the Greenwood location for three years and Indianapolis location, off Southport Road, for a year. He said the biggest hurdle he’s noticed is just getting people to feel comfortable walking in the door.

“Often, they’re too intimated to come in here,” he said. “I would stress there’s nothing in here to be intimidated about. It’s a lot of fun. We’ll teach you. The first workout is always free. We’ll encourage them to come in and try it and see what you think. Usually they’re hooked when they try it.”

Yoga/Pilates

Slow down and refocus. When life is all about bigger, faster, stronger, that gets carried into everything people do.

“With yoga practice, it helps us to slow down a little and refocus our efforts,” said Jenni Keith, owner and director of education for Evolutions @ Yoga, 2801 Fairview Pl. #1, Greenwood. “We learn to breathe and when we learn to breathe, we learn to slow down the chatterbox part of the mind. We learn to focus and when we learn to focus we can harness that focus toward our daily activities and become more efficient.”

Keith said Evolutions @ Yoga offers a variety of classes for those with different goals in mind – from a foundational approach (learning postures and entry-level practices) and meditation to ashtanga (a more physical yoga style).

“One of the top benefits I see after a 20-year personal practice and 10-year professional practice of teaching, is learning how to correct the movement patterns we have in our own body,” Keith said. “So many of our daily activities we don’t realize we’re moving our joints in a way that is inefficient. We’re making movements in the joints that are wearing down or deteriorating them. We see a lot of people come into a yoga practice for the first time because they have an injury from something else. They have knee pain, back pain. We teach them how to use their body efficiently, how to re-pattern their joins.”

Additional benefits include the ability to focus better, gaining more balance and flexibility.

“I think that still, yoga is still a buzzword right now,” Keith said. “There are so many people curious about trying it. There’s been information in media, research in journals. the community knows the benefits on a logical level but need to find that willingness to step over into the classroom. … A key is finding a good teacher. People don’t realize that the quality of a good teacher can really help you excel. It can keep you safe. It can help you heal.”

Cycling

Cycling can offer the benefits of benefits of a HIIT workout, burning calories even after exercising, building strength and endurance.

“The benefits of cycling is its a cardiovascular workout with low impact,” said Shannon Smith, co-owner of Studio 317 Fitness & Cycling, 500 Polk St., #24, Greenwood. “If you have hip, knee or ankle issues, you can still get a good cardiovascular workout through cycling.”

Cycling classes typically last 45 minutes. Start small – 15 minutes – and build up.

“You don’t ever want to start thinking you can go work for 60 minutes,” Smith said. “You’re body can’t handle that physically or emotionally. All of our classes we offer options, whether its your first day working out or you’ve been working out your whole life. We are small and we therefore can individualize training even in a group setting.”

Variety is key. Studio 317 offers alternatives to cycling, such as Body Pump classes.

“Variety is really important to keep you motivated,” Smith said. “Don’t be scared to come out of your comfort zone. We’re definitely here to help you get past some of the struggles and fallbacks that do come with being fit and healthy.”

A registered dietician, Smith said nutrition is also a big focus.

Want to give it a try? The first workout is always free, but Studio 317 is hosting a free Body Pump class in celebration of the workout’s 25th anniversary on Jan. 14, 9 a.m and 10 a.m.

Crossfit

Crossfit is about strength and conditioning with constant variation and high intensity. Though you should see it to understand it, said Mundo Sanchez, owner of CrossFit Healthy Nut, 1480 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Greenwood.

“It’s not as intimidating as people perceive it to be,” Sanchez said. “It was like joining a family. People care. People hold you accountable. Everyone is cheering for you. There is something about that camaraderie and always pushing yourself to be better that really drew me in.”

CrossFit Healthy Nut has been open 10 months. Sanchez said many of the people he’s seeing come in the doors are beginners, who have maybe not exercised at all in the past few years, or ever.

“The other big misconception is that people think they have to be at a certain level of fitness to get started in CrossFit,” he said. “CrossFit is a scalable program designed for everyone. We can have 10 people working out at the same time. All 10 may be doing the same workout but a variation of the workout fit to their fitness abilities.”

In his CrossFit classes, Sanchez said participants will go through a stretching routine tailored toward the workout for the day, then do the Workout of the Day, which is always different.

“CrossFit is only an hour and in reality you’re only working at high intensity for 10-20 minutes. We pack a high volume in those 10-20 minutes,” he said. “You can see the results a lot quicker than you would running on the treadmill for an hour.”

From the expert:

What advice would you give to someone new to exercising?

“Start with a goal. It’s really important to know what you want out of your workouts, in fitness or just being healthy. If you don’t have a purpose, you’re likely to fail.” – Shannon Smith, Studio 317 Fitness & Cycling

“Find something that’s fun that they’re going to stick with. There are some regiments out there, “diets” that feel like work. If it feels like work you won’t stick with it. It has to be fun and challenging and you see results. I feel that’s what they get with our program. You can relieve some stress, hit some bags and have some fun.” – Craig Valier, 9Round Fitness

“Come and have an open mind if it’s the first time. Especially with a yoga discipline there is so much to learn from posture names, breath, how we flow in and out of postures. Keep trying after that first entry point class and find classes that make sense for their daily schedule. If they have two to three classes they know they can come to through the week, they will have consistency. Especially with yoga, consistency is key over quantity of practice.” – Jenni Keith, Evolutions @ Yoga

“Start with personal training. We can focus one-on-one with a trainer and a client. You can focus on form. That way you can come in and have some confidence. You’ll know how to do things and leave with the confidence that you had a good workout session.” – Jon Martin, Martin Nutrition & Fitness

Southside residents Rebecca Salman and Heather Wagoner share their success stories of weight loss and strength

By Nicole Davis

Rebecca Salman

There’s a learning curve for those who endeavor into a healthier lifestyle, and Rebecca Salman said it took her awhile to find the right balance for herself.

In 2014, at 194 pounds, Salman wanted to lose some weight and get in a routine of exercising.

“I didn’t feel good,” she said. “I felt like i was kind of trapped.”

A Greenwood resident with a daughter now in the third grade, she turned to the Baxter YMCA. This gave her daughter a place to play while Salman worked on her goals.

“I met a trainer at the gym,” she said. “I had been nervous to even step foot into the weight room. When I first started here, the staff made it really comfortable. That was a big deal for me.”

She started to lose weight, but it wasn’t until she changed her eating habits in the summer of 2015 that “the weight fell off.”

“I wasn’t feeling my strongest,” she said. “I had to find the right weight for me. I’ve put on 20 pounds and I’m pretty healthy now. You can become really obsessed with the scale. I like to go by clothing sizes. At that point I was in size 10-12 pants and now I’m 4 – 6, at Target. I think a lot of it is muscle vs fat. I’m definitely stronger.”

At 155 pounds, 26-year-old Salman said she now happy with her weight, but she’s always striving to be stronger. She ran her first half marathon in September and enjoyed it enough that she did another in October and in November. She’s now training for a power lifting competition.

“Overall, I think more clearly now,” she said. “I’m more relaxed. Confidence is big, too. I’ll hear people go ‘wow, you’re looking different.’ A lot of it is strength. You feeling different.”

Her newfound strength has also improved her relationship with her daughter, Roan. They enjoy exercising together, and doing things such as taking a trip to SkyZone.

In addition to attending Harrison College to earn a degree in business management, Salman now works at the Baxter Y as a wellness coach and teaches BodyPump classes.

“It’s cool to go from being out of shape to leading people to being in shape,” she said. Her best advice, “People need to prioritize it. Even if you go home and do something for 10-15 minutes, you’re moving.”

Heather Wagoner

Feb. 2 will mark two years since Heather Wagoner first walked into 9Round in Greenwood.

Prior to that she had made several attempts to lose weight. She had seen a nutritionist who recommended she cut out carbs, which made her feel terrible. She tried calorie restriction. In the midst of those efforts, she had been classified as a Type 2 diabetic. She was put on cholesterol and blood pressure medicine.

“I knew I had to do something,” she said. “I was tired of not being able to do anything on the weekends without having to take a nap. I finally decided I would commit to both Weight Watchers and 9Round.”

Wagoner, a Greenwood resident, said she was nervous to enter 9Round, thinking people would be watching her huff and puff, getting red in the face.

“I found out that was not the case at all,” she said. “Nobody was paying attention to me because they all have their own thing to do.”

In two years. Wagoner has lost 90 pounds and went from a size 22 to a size 8. She has significantly reduced the amount of medication she is taking

“Overall, I can run up flights of stairs without getting tired,” she said. “I can run 3.1 miles without getting tired. I’ve done a 12-miler and been fine. I’ve improved in every way I can think of. I can wrap a towel around me. I can cross my legs. I can go shopping any time I want. Those were major non-scale victories.”

Wagoner has been running 5Ks and is preparing to run a half marathon this year, 13.1 miles. Her go-to is still 9Round, the place that continues to motivate and challenge her.

“Obviously 9Round worked for me and i would highly suggest anyone give them a try,” she said. “They are like a family. They care about me as a person, not just a person that pays them. They support me. They encourage me. They help me when I get frustrated. They change things up. Every workout is different every time you get in there, but even so you just get tired. They change it up for me so I can start seeing even more tone and definition and to keep me going.”

For those looking for the right path for them, Wagoner suggests to commit for three months. That’s what she initially told herself she would do. If it does’t work after those three months, look for something else. The benefits of making that commitment are worthwhile.

“I think what surprised me the most is that you quickly can see yourself getting stronger. I thought it would take a long time to happen and it does in the grand scheme of things. But you really can start seeing the health benefits of exercising easily within a month. Things get so much easier so quick and you forget along the way how hard they were in the beginning. New challenges come up, but it surprised me how quickly your body starts responding.”