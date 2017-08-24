Summertime corn: antioxidant-Packed Trojan Horse

Sweet and crunchy corn-on-the-cob defines Indiana summertime. One of summer’s simplest, purest, abundant pleasures bursts from God’s warm earth with flavor, antioxidants, and health-creating nutrition. Corn has been a significant part of the Americas since before it’s discovery by Columbus in 1492. Corn is believed to have been grown over 5600 years ago in Mexico by Mayan and Aztec tribes.

Corn is a source of antioxidant, ferulic acid, that studies suggest plays a vital role in preventing cancers, aging and inflammation in humans. Corn is also good source of carotenoid antioxidants that support your immune system as well as zeaxanthin and lutein linked to eye and skin health. The fibrous yellow kernels hold potassium, zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, manganese, and some of the valuable B-complex group of vitamins such as thiamin, niacin, pantothenic acid, folates, and riboflavin.

This is old news, but you must know: 88 percent of today’s corn in the US is GMO Roundup Ready. GMO crops engineered to be glyphosate-tolerant are often called Roundup Ready crops. April 25 (Reuters): “Heavy use of the world’s most popular herbicide, Roundup, could be linked to a range of health problems and diseases: Parkinson’s, infertility and cancers.” The W.H.O. adds: herbicide glyphosate classified as probably carcinogenic to humans, meaning that it can lead to cancer. Research scientists at MIT and many other scientific organizations, reveal glyphosate wrecks human health: “Glyphosate is possibly the most important factor in the development of multiple chronic diseases and conditions that have become prevalent in Westernized societies.” Up against the wall!

Then, why in God’s holy namely, do they use it? Glyphosate is an herbicide; a weed killer, but it actually kills all plant life while poisoning earth’s soil. GMO plants are so popular because they have been genetically engineered to withstand glyphosate. A farmer can plant a field of GMO corn and spray it with Roundup, killing off all the weeds that would suck soil nutrients away from the corn without harming the corn. But you still ingest the chemical.

I know you care about the health of your holy temple. Send love and light to those who encourage the use of this manmade carcinogen that subverts your summertime corn. I have no problem with making a profit, but the karma of poisoning earth? Buy local. Do your best to support organics. Don’t become destroyed from within by a Trojan Horse. You’re too awesome.