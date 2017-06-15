Strike balance between convenience and healthy eating

Your holy temple is a miracle that naturally learns, remembers, evolves, and repairs itself. How amazing is that? Every life form is born with defense mechanisms, but over time, extreme external influence like a polluted environment and consuming abnormal, artificial food can disrupt your cosmic perfection, preventing your temple from doing what it’s supposed to do- supposed to be.

The temple needs to take in real food and clean water, ideally found in the environment, and through a miraculous sequence of mechanical and chemical processes and cascades, converts that food from God’s apothecary into nutrients that underwrite all the temple’s mental, physical, biological, and spiritual activities. Unfortunately, we’ve become disconnected from plant-based foods. And it’s not your fault. Processed food is too easy to find.

Distracted modern society is too busy to cook which leads to eating convenient, pre-made, low-grade food where heavily-processed, alien ingredients are the norm. Grocery store shelves moan from the weight of convenient foods void of nutritional energy. Look in the mirror and ask yourself, is my food convenient or healthy? Is it feeding or depleting me? Processed food has lost its soul. Can’t add love to pre-made food.

It’s proven that eating healthy, close to earth foods that provide vitamins, minerals and vibrant energy, prevents future diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune disease, and cancer. With an open mind, cooking and shopping tips, anyone can prepare quick, easy wholesome nutrition in a jiffy.,

Tips:

Try Saffron Road sauces in a bag or cooked beans in a bag.

Shop community farmer’s market. Buy in bulk. (cheaper)

Pre-cut fresh seasonal produce and freeze.

Precut fresh veggies and store in fridge.

Freeze seasonal strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Cook a week’s worth of brown rice, quinoa, and steele cut or whole oats in bulk and freeze in Tupperware.

Whip up a quick, balanced, healthy meal by sautéing beans, chopped vegetables and whole grains.

Warm up precooked steel cut or whole oats and add walnuts, fresh berries, almond or coconut milk, and fibrous ground flax or chia seeds.

Make a large batch of vegetable or bean soup and freeze.

You’ll look amazing, ooze with self-esteem, energy, and mental alertness resulting in a happier, healthier, more fulfilling life. Some folks claim they’ve become more spiritually connected to the divine. Your body is a temple, but only if you treat is as one.