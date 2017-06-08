Strawberry Love

Bright red, juicy and sweet strawberries are jam-packed with health-creating vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The heart-shaped orbs are highly perishable and should be purchased only a few days prior to eating. Don’t wash them till you’re ready to eat. They are delightful additions to your smoothie, granola, salad or by the handful.

Did you know strawberries are the only plant with seeds on outside? Or that one cup of vine-ripened berries contains more vitamin C than an orange? The red orbs contain magnesium, copper that supports growth, hair and eyes and potassium for heart health, anti-cancer antioxidants that speed-bump aging and prevent oxygen damage to your temples’ cells and organs. Seniors who eat the most strawberries were three times less likely to develop cancer compared to those eating few or no strawberries. (beatcancer.org/blog-posts/can-strawberries-prevent-cancer/) The Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry says anthocyanins which create their color are potent antioxidants that prevent oxygen damage to your temples cells and organs.

The fibrous berry assists digestion, promotes gut health, holds B-vitamins for over-all health, and iodine for your temple’s thyroid. Lastly, strawberries contain Omega 3 for brain and heart wholeness.

Chocolate Strawberry Pie

Inspired by: chocolatecoveredkatie.com

2.5 cups washed and stemmed strawberries, fresh or frozen

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. cocoa or cacao powder

½ cups raw cashews

1/2 tbsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup virgin coconut oil (melted)

1/8 tsp stevia powder-We use Sweet Leaf Brand.

1/8 tsp Himalayan salt

4 tbsp. water

In a bowl, cover the cashews with water and let sit at least 4 hours. Then drain and pat dry.

Combine all ingredients in a Vita-Mix or high-powered blender or food processor. Only if using stevia, add 4 tablespoons water.

Blend until a super-smooth texture is achieved. Taste and add more sweetener until desired taste is reached.

Pour into a prepared pie crust (see below the next photo for a crust recommendation), and freeze



Chocolate Pie Crust

2 tbsp. cocoa powder or cacao powder

1/2 cup raw cashews (or almonds, walnuts, pecans,)

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

1/8 tsp. Himalayan salt

1/2 cup pitted dates or raisins

8-inch baking pie pan