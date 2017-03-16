St. Patrick’s Day 2017: On the Southside

Posted March 16, 2017 By Nicole Davis

Sampling of Southside St. Patrick’s Day events

All events are on March 17. This listing is not all-inclusive. Call your favorite establishment to see if it is hosting an event.

ShamRock the Taphouse

What: Live music in the tent starts at 5 p.m. with 3:1. Dan Melvin plays at 7 p.m. and Flatland Harmony at 9 p.m. Free limo rides. Specials all day. $5 cover charge.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: McGilvery’s Taphouse, 8249 US 31, Indianapolis

Info: facebook.com/mcgilverys.taphouse.5/

14th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party

What: $5 cover charge. Corned Beef and Cabbage and Irish Stew for a $5 donation, while supplies last.

When: Pub opens at noon. Tent opens 6 p.m.

Where: O’Gara’s Irish Pub, 522 Main St., Beech Grove

Info: facebook.com/OGaras-Irish-Pub-58387007028/

St. Patrick’s Day

What: Live music by Austin & Hanna and Blindside Boys, bagpipes, Irish food and more.

When: All day

Where: The Corner Bar, 5506 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis

Info: facebook.com/The-Corner-Bar-665651843521275/

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

What: The city has offered to close the section of Madison Ave. in front of the Taproom. There will be The Blind Pig, live music, food, and libations. Johnson’s BBQ will be on hand as well. When: 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Planetary Brewing, 188 S. Madison Ave., Greenwood.

Info: planetarybrewing.com/

St. Patrick’s Day in the Barn

What: Live music by Neon Cowboys, 7 – 11 p.m. Food by Weber Grill until 3 p.m. Food trucks from 6 to 10 p.m. $10 tickets.

When: noon to midnight

Where: Barn at Bay Horse Inn, 1468 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood

Info: barnatbayhorse.com

St. Patty’s Day Tent Party

What: Heated tent, full bar, NCAA tourney, photo booth and live music by Tastes Like Chicken.

When: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill, 2536 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Info: facebook.com/bigdaddysindy/

Third Annual St. Paddy’s Day Party

What: Rogues Pipes & Drums at noon. Authentic Folk Music & Entertainment will follow.

When: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Murphy’s PubHouse at Thompson Rd., at the corner of Thompson and Arlington Rd.

Info: murphyspubhouse.com

Irish charm

McGilvery’s co-owner Monica Eaton shares how the taphouse incorporates its Irish namesake

St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Tuesday the year that Monica Eaton, Seth Eaton, Bridgette Cooper and Matt Birtchman took over McGilvery’s Taphouse.

“We didn’t know how it would turn out because it was mid-week,” Monica said. “It started right at 11 a.m. We went all the way to 3 a.m. the next morning. It was a huge party. It was a huge success. All the planning, stress and chaos that led to it was worth it at the end of the night. Looking around, the place was trashed. But everyone had a great time. That was the catalyst for us where we thought, this is going to be good.”

McGilvery’s Pub & Eatery originally opened in 1986, closing in 2013. The current owners, Greenwood residents, purchased the liquor license and relocated the McGilvery’s Taphouse down the road to 8249 S. U.S. 31, Indianapolis, in 2014.

“Together we all wanted to recreate it and bring back what people loved about it, which was kind of like a Cheers type atmosphere where everybody is friends, everybody is family and it’s more of a personal experience,” Monica said.

The owners introduced a menu with traditional Irish, classic American and an Irish fusion of food that is all made from scratch. Some of the more popular items include breaded tenderloin, fish and chips or the Irish tacos appetizer. McGilvery’s carries local beer, wine and liquors and tries to locally-source its food products as much as possible.

“Irish pubs are known for having that close, friendly atmosphere,” Monica said. “It was part of what added to its charm. We wanted to stick to that but we also wanted to bring back something to the Southside that was more than Irish in name only. We wanted to actually give people a traditional Irish experience, which I hope we accomplish with our food.”

With St. Patrick’s Day as a big celebration of the year, Monica said she and her business partners are continuing to build the business to bring more customers in year-round. They are looking to expand their entertainment, which currently includes live trivia on Tuesdays and Thursdays, live music on Fridays and karaoke on Saturdays. They have a few games, such as shufflepuck, as well as some arcade games and are planning to expand that selection.

This year, McGilvery’s Taphouse will again be home to a tent party this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. The restaurant will open at 11, with its full bar. The live music in the tent will begin at 5 p.m., with a $5 cover charge. In the tent, staff will pour beer and wine, with Sun King as the featured beer this year, along with traditional green beer. Inside, DJ Skyler Neal will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m.

“It’s a huge party for us,” Monica said. “The staff really gets into it and dresses up. It’s who we are. We’re an Irish restaurant and bar. This is our holiday… No matter who you are, everyone has a good time. Everyone is Irish that day. Everyone is happy. It’s a reason once a year for people to celebrate something other than a major Hallmark holiday. It’s a reason for people to get together and have a good time.”