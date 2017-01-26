St. Jude to recognize Sisters of Providence with Sister James Michael Kesterson

In the 32 years that Sister James Michael Kesterson served as its principal, St. Jude Catholic School went through many major renovations and all the while, enrollment remained steady.

Kesterson will accept a recognition on behalf of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary of the Woods, from St. Jude at its second annual alumni event on Feb. 4. Through St. Jude’s 59-year history, 51 Sisters of Providence have served at the school.

“It’s mainly to recognize the fact that everything we have today is built on the shoulders of people who have gone before us,” said Joe Shelburn, St. Jude principal. “We celebrate success today, but those that are here today can only take partial credit. We get so wrapped up in the now. When you have an event like this, it’s an opportunity to take that step back and look back on the way it used to be.”

Born in Indianapolis, Kesterson attended St. Roch Catholic School and graduated from St. John Academy.

As a Sister of Providence, Kesterson was serving as principal of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic School when she received a call from the pastor of St. Jude and informed of its principal’s retirement. Upon receiving permission from St. Mary of the Woods to join the faculty, staff and parish of St. Jude, she transferred there in June 1978.

“It was a good beginning because it was a small school,” she said. “You could see areas where it needed to be developed. It was an exciting time to be there for all of these changes they wanted to make and be a part of that.”

The church constructed a new building, which allowed for the school to put in the cafeteria, science room, music room, art room and expand its teaching.

“I was part of the education board and parish council that helped develop and transform the building, for the school to enrich the educational system and the spiritual life for our church,” Kesterson said. “We built a media center, computer lab and library which we didn’t have. We opened morning and afternoon kindergarten. We added a lot of new things once we were able to expand. We did a lot of expanding.”

Kesterson said she enjoyed having the principal’s office on the main floor to be close to the students.

“One of the quotes our Sisters use a lot, that Saint Mother Theodore said is ‘love the children first and then teach them’” Kesterson said. “That’s what I try to do and what our Sisters try to do.”

St. Jude received the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon of Excellence award twice while Kesterson was principal. This award recognizes public and private schools based on academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Not only me, but the students, parents and teachers worked very hard to receive that,” she said. “We had to work together for that. I also had the opportunity to go out and do that with other schools.”

The Department of Education asked Kesterson to visit schools in other states, which she said not only helped them, but St. Jude to enrich its programming.

Kesterson retired in 2010, having spent 60 years in education. Shelburn is the first layperson to serve as principal at St. Jude.

“When I first went there, we had five or six Sisters of Providence teaching in the school,” Kesterson said. “Gradually that has decreased. I was the last one in the school and now there are no sisters there. I regret that very much. I would like to see a lot of Sisters in the school but we’re just a community that is growing older. We are encouraging vocations into our community. We do have about eight coming, in which is great. We hope more young ladies will want to go into the religious life.”

Kesterson said she will happily accept the recognition on behalf of the Sisters of Providence who have served at St. Jude. Shelburn said the Sisters, such as Kesterson, deserve to be recognize for the influence they had on the students.

“Dedicating their lives to serving Christ, that’s a pretty powerful example when that person is the leader in a classroom,” he said. “Sister James Michael was the principal for 32 years and was the principal when I was here. She was always a rock, very established, very comfortable in her faith and had a large part in creating the success that this school has experienced. She had her hands in developing this rich tradition that we all enjoy today. Being here 32 years, she was one of the key people… We want to recognize the significant role they all played in our history.”