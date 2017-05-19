Greater Greenwood Chamber Elects Board Chair and New Director

Christine Alfery has been elected the new Board Chair of the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce (2017-18).

In her professional life, Alfery is the Regional Sales Manager for First Merchants Bank, where she is responsible for the retail banking centers located throughout Central Indiana. She began her banking career with National City Bank (now PNC). She joined First Merchants Bank in 2012 as a Banking Center Manager, and quickly rose to Retail Market Leader before assuming her current regional leadership role in 2014.

Alfery has supported the Greater Greenwood Chamber since 2006, first as an Ambassador, and served on the Board of Directors since 2010. She is committed to the engagement and growth of the Greenwood business community.

“I’ve learned that when you dedicate time to engage in the Chamber, you can advance the business community, and also grow personally and professionally,” Alfery said. “I have enjoyed building a network of contacts with trusted business men and women who are all interested in the success of the Greenwood community.”

Additionally, Alfery volunteers for United Way of Johnson County, the Old Town Greenwood Association, and Habitat for Humanity. She serves as a board director for Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Avon and Bloomington.

Alfery holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University and is a Leadership Johnson County graduate.

2017-18 Chamber Officers serving with Alfery:

Chair-Elect: Kent DeKoninck, Greenwood Community Schools

Vice Chair: Rick Myers, Times Leader Publications

Secretary / Treasurer: Greg Simons, Simons Bitzer & Associates

Past Chair: Tom Vander Luitgaren, Van Valer Law Firm

President/CEO (Ex-officio) – Christian Maslowski, Greater Greenwood Chamber

New 2017 Board Director:

The Greater Greenwood Chamber also elected Cindy Hiland-McNalley, MacLand Servpro, as a new board director for a three-year term. She previously engaged with the Chamber as an Ambassador, women leaders symposium planning team member, and program facilitator.

Hiland-McNalley volunteers for the Indianapolis Komen Race for the Cure, Habitat for Humanity, Hendricks County Exchange Club, Morgan County Boys & Girls Club, and others. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University.

About the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Greenwood Chamber, incorporated in 1954, is a 501(c)6 business membership organization. Its growing membership represents nearly 700 small organizations, big corporations, and self-employed individuals located in Greenwood, In., southern Indianapolis, and the surrounding communities. The Chamber provides members with networking, education, and promotional opportunities, and serves as advocates of their business interests. GreenwoodChamber.com.