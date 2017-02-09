Southside Sweethearts

Three Southside couples share their stories of love and life together

Love takes all shapes and sizes, as every couple has a different story to share of how they met, how they have made their marriage last, what it means to find true love. It’s not always love at first sight. Some people know they’ve met their soulmate from the moment their eyes lock. Others, well, not so much.

What matters is that once the love has manifested, the couples work together to keep the relationship strong. In this issue of The Southside Times featuring “Southside Sweethearts,” learn about how three couples met, grew together and maintain a strong relationship.



Andy and Lisa Bauermeister

Having went on their first date nearly 17 years ago, Andy and Lisa Bauermeister make it a priority to still spend time together, just the two of them. They recently took a four-day trip to Florida, returning to their Center Grove home to enjoy life together and as a family.

“We have three kids,” Andy said. “Eventually those kids will move out. We have to still love each other and enjoy being around each other. While they’re still young, we need to make sure we enjoy doing things just us.”

Lisa, a Center Grove High School graduate, and Andy, a Perry Meridian High School graduate, met while working at a coffee shop at Greenwood Park Mall. Lisa was a sophomore and Andy was a senior. It wasn’t until two years later that the two would go on their first date: June 2, 2000, to an Italian restaurant at Circle Center Mall and a walk down the canal.

“The way that he treated his mom, I knew if he treated his mom super well, he would treat someone he dated really well,” Lisa said, about why she initially chose to date him. “He’s just a really great guy. He loves the Lord. He always puts other people’s needs before his own.”

Andy proposed to Lisa on her birthday, in November 2002. Both of them were in college at the time. Andy took Lisa to a dinner downtown, almost like their first date, and walked along the canal. He had friends meet them there, bringing a ring, a rose and “a very corny poem” he had written in which he asked her to marry him.

“I knew that whoever I was going to ask to marry me, I expected to be with forever, have kids with and really be able to see that longterm commitment,” Andy said. “I felt she was the type that would be supportive of me and loving to me all of the time. I could just see it.”

The Bauermeisters, who now reside in the Center Grove area, married June 5, 2004. They have three children: Garrett, 10; Katie, 8; and Nora, 5. Lisa works as a nurse in the cardiac cath lab at Riley Hospital. Andy is a physical therapist at OrthoIndy. In addition to spending time with their children, the couple enjoys running together.

“Andy has ran ultramarathons. He’s done 50 mile races, 100 mile races. It’s fun to be there and support him through those challenges he wants to do. When Andy ran the first 100-mile race in Colorado, I ran the last three miles with him,” Lisa said. That race was the Leadville Trail 100 which he ran in 2013, raising funds for charity. “Seeing him accomplish that, the energy and determination he had with people continuing to give and donate through every mile he was running, Andy said the amount of support he had from me and other people he had was incredible.”

The support of one another and their faith is what the couple says has been the foundation of their marriage. The family attend Emmanuel Church of Greenwood.

“Religious foundation, the Christian home, is very important,” Andy said. “Making sure there is open communication and making sure you have time for one another is also important.”

Steve and Sharon Coffman

With 10 children and 25 grandchildren, life can get busy. Steve and Sharon Coffman wouldn’t have it any other way.

Steve and Sharon met at a Christmas Party on Dec. 22, 1962. Sharon was 15, attending Beech Grove High School and Steve was 17, attending Sacred Heart High School.

“I told my buddy I would marry her the first night,” Steve said.

Though, Sharon didn’t immediately feel the same. “I told everyone to keep him away from me,” she said. “He’s a good salesman. You couldn’t really say no. I’m glad.”

Steve and Sharon dated five and a half years before they married.

“It wasn’t always easy,” Steve said. “When we first started dating, her dad said I don’t know if you want to be dating a Catholic.”

So they snuck around to see each other at first.

“After, there was a point in time her dad relished the fact that we had this big family and he enjoyed every bit of it,” Steve said. “He and I were good buddies.”

The couple waited to marry until a year after Steve finished college as he was going to be a teacher and basketball coach which he knew would be demanding. They married July 20, 1968.

“We got married at Holy Name Church and had the reception at Beech Grove High School,” Sharon said. “They didn’t have any air conditioning. It was 120 degrees out. We just had cake and mints, and nuts, lemonade and maybe iced tea. Things were different that many years ago. Weddings weren’t as elaborate.”

Steve worked as a teacher and basketball coach for 21 years, at Roncalli, then Crispus Attucks, Beech Grove and North Central. Sharon became pregnant with their first child shortly after they were married and became a stay-at-home mom. The couple had 10 kids, the last being born in 1985: Christine, Steve II, Stephanie, Mike, Bob, Diane, Mary, Jim, Joe and Cathy.

“I wanted 12. She wanted 2. So we compromised. Two from 12 is 10,” Steve joked.

Steve said he was away from home a lot, working two jobs.

“We’re different in a lot of ways,” Steve said. “If one of the kids did something wrong, she’d say ‘don’t you do that any more.’ She’d hug them and kiss them. I’d be the disciplinarian. We have a lot of opposite traits but we’ve blended. It was a blessing, but you don’t have 10 kids and it’s all a piece of cake. We feel they’re all very successful now in each their own way. We’re proud of where they are today. I feel that result comes from her. She was there more than I was.”

The family made sure to take a vacation each year and make Christmas celebrations memorable.

“I always said I could buy a sofa and it’ll wear our, but I can spend the money on vacations and we’ll have memories forever,” Steve said.

Steve currently works full-time as an insurance agent for State Farm, but the couple are able to spend more time together now than in previous decades. Having lived in the Center Grove area for 16 years now, they are building a home near Saints Francis & Clare parish where they attend. They typically spend a total of eight weeks of the year traveling, including an all-family summer vacation to their home in Florida. With spouses and 25 grandchildren, that makes 46 people traveling together.

“We all stay in touch,” Sharon said. “We celebrate every birthday separately. That’s a lot during the year. We don’t go very long without seeing them. There’s a birthday every week. There’s ballgames every week. We don’t go to all the ball games. It’s not possible, but that keeps us pretty busy.”

Bob and Carol Roe

When Carol heard music playing in their Eastside Indianapolis neighborhood, she couldn’t help but walk over to see what it was. Bob Roe was playing with his Rock and Roll band on his mom’s front lawn.

“I saw Bob and fell in love with him the minute I saw him,” Carol said. “There was something in him that I said this is the one, right on the spot.”

That next day, she invited the band to play for a friend’s going away party. They said they couldn’t because they had a gig at a local VFW post. As luck would have it, that gig was canceled.

“They came to our party that night,” she said. “I was always so shy. He tried to dance with my friend next door and I cut in. We started dating.”

The couple met on a Friday night and married two months to the day, on Oct. 15, 1964.

“Everybody said it wouldn’t last,” Bob said. “One person gave us six months. That was 52 years ago.”

While on their honeymoon, Bob was served his draft letters. By Nov. 16, he was in Fort Knox, Ky., for basic training.

“We had a rough start,” Bob said. “When I went into the service, I was making $68 a month, for rent, food, everything. After I got out of basic training we could move off post. She moved to Kentucky with me. Then I got a whopping $72 a month. We were really poor. We started our relationship with nothing. It had to go uphill. There’s no way it could get much worse. We kind of enjoyed it, though.”

Carol agreed, saying, “We were both very immature. I was 18 and he was 21. The military being in the service, really made us grow up. You learned how to pinch the penny.”

Bob was a printer during the Vietnam War, which allowed him to remain stateside. He took as many classes as he could while in the service to improve himself, with a goal of living a better life for himself and his family.

Carol became a stay-at-home mom with their two sons, David and Brian.

Now she runs a business, Carol’s Country Snack Bar, with 72 vending machines which she and Bob fill and maintain, and a snack bar. Bob worked in the printing industry for many years, and owns Your Personal Safety Company which sells products for the blind and visually-impaired. He is also president of the Southport Lions Club.

In their free time, the Perry Township residents enjoy being members of the Indianapolis Bowling League for the Blind. They’ve been involved with that organization for 43 years. Carol, who is legally blind, said it’s a great way for people who don’t often get out to play a sport and socialize.

The couple also enjoys vacationing, and are looking forward to an Alaskan cruise in 2018.

““We still enjoy each other’s company,” Bob said. “That’s a key to it.”

“We are still very happy together,” Carol said. “We share interests alike. We share a brain. We can be driving somewhere and he’ll say something. It’ll be a few seconds before that I was thinking that same thing. It’s like we connect… There has to be communication number one, and actually just liking each other. After 52 years, the man still makes me laugh.”