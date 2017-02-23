Southside students finish at IHSAA State Wrestling Championship

Posted February 23, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, At Play, At Play, Community, Features, Focus By Nicole Davis

Alec Viduya wrestles at state finals. Alec Viduya wrestles at state finals.

’Mind of the champion’

Roncalli freshman Alec Viduya wins IHSAA state wrestling title

Roncalli High School freshman Alec Viduya had it in his mind that he was going to win a state title this year – and he did. With four victories over a two day period, Viduya earned the IHSAA state wrestling title in the 113-pound class.

“I felt like all of my hard work paid off,” Viduya said. “I put a lot of time in it.”

Viduya has wrestled since kindergarten. Having tried a few sports, wrestling was the one that stuck.

“I like how it’s individual,” he said. “It’s just one person vs. another. It’s all on you.”

Viduya was middle school state champion last year, along with teammate Tyce Freije. This year, in his semifinal match, Viduya defeated Avon sophomore Asa Garcia, who won a state title last season. In In the championship match, Viduya won by decision over Jimtown sophomore Hunter Watts 7-4. Viduya is Roncalli’s fourth individual wrestling state champion and the first since 1985.

“Alec was our first state champion in 32 years, so we were due,” said Coach Wade McClurg. “The two kids that qualified were both freshman. Alec was the only freshman in his weight class to qualify, let alone win.”

Viduya finished his first season of high school wrestling with a 47-2 record.

Another freshman, Tyce Freije, finished eighth in the state in the 120-pound class, finishing with a 38-10 record.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach them both for a long time,” McClurg said. “It’s how they’re wired. They expect to win. They don’t care if they’re freshman. They’re super confident in themselves. They have the mind of a champion… They put the work in. They show up to every practice. They hold themselves accountable. They do all the right things. When you put those things combined with their mindset, that they expect to win, that’s everything.”

Last year, Roncalli’s wrestling team had a losing record. This year, seven of the nine wrestlers who went to semi-state were freshman.

“We had a big turnaround in one year,” McClurg said. “Having that experience coming back on the team will be great. Our JV team was really good this year and we have so many young varsity guys coming back this year. We’re excited about what will happen in the coming years. Our club is growing. Things are in place to be long term sustainable.”

While he looks forward to competing in national competitions this year, like the USA Wrestling Cadet Nationals in Fargo, N.D. in July, Viduya has his eye set on next year’s wrestling season.

“I feel like I can win it again, if I keep on working hard,” he said.

Laying foundation for ‘18

Five Perry Meridian High Schoolers compete at IHSAA State Wrestling Championship

Although Perry Meridian suffered a “disappointing loss” at the IHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 10 and 11, the team overall did well, finishing 10th in the state.

The wrestling team this year won the county and conference and finished runner-up in semi-state. Five wrestlers advanced to the individual state championships. Sunny Nier, 12 grade; Jack Servies, 11th grade; and Noah Warren, 11th grade, fell in the first round. Kain Rust, 12th grade, fell in the second round. Braydon Lowery, 9th grade, fell in the third round.

““I feel pretty positive,” said Matthew Schoettle, who is in his second year as head coach. He was assistant coach under Jim Tonte for nearly 20 years. “We’ll have four returning state finalists coming back with two freshman coming next year that are really talented. We’ll have four returning state finalists. That’s a good foundation for next year. I believe we will compete well next year at state.”

For more information, visit pmfalcons.com/wrestling.

Wrestling & Research

Beech Grove’s Ethan Smiley balances wrestling and applied life sciences

Having wrestled since he was 4 years old, Ethan Smiley says the sport has taught him discipline, hard work and how to handle situations that don’t quite go as planned.

Those lessons carries over into his academics. A junior at Beech Grove High School with higher than a 4.0 GPA, Ethan enjoys spending his time on scientific research.

Ethan has gone to Beech Grove City Schools all of his life. At 4 years old, he began wrestling.

“My brother, when he started wrestling, I thought it would be cool to do what he did,” he said.

He grew to enjoy the sport where, “You don’t have to be an exceptional athlete. You can be from any type of background. If you work hard enough, you can be good at it.”

Ethan has qualified for the IHSAA State Wrestling Championship three times. His freshman year he ended his season with nearly 10 losses, out of more than 40.

“My brother went with me,” Ethan said. “We never really wrestled on the same team before. To do that was pretty neat. It was hard to watch him wrestle then go out and wrestle because you get emotionally involved in each other’s matches. You want the other one to do well but you also have to focus on what you want to do… (That year) our dad was able to come down. They do a parade of champions on Friday night where they introduce the schools. You get to walk out in the center. My dad was able to walk with us.”

His sophomore year, he again had nearly 10 losses.

This year, he again advanced to state, in the 132 pound weight class, on Feb. 10. Losing in the first round, he ended his season 42 – 2.

“It’s always a great opportunity,” he said, though he was disappointed. “You never know

what will happen year to year. Two other guys almost made it but lost heartbreaking matches. I’m blessed to be able to go back there.”

He is currently ranked fifth in the state. In addition to wrestling year-round, Ethan is also involved with the FFA.

After his freshman year, he went with his class to a camp, Summer Biology Experience, at Purdue University. After the students complete the program, they are allowed the opportunity to work one-on-one with a professor there. Ethan started doing that his sophomore year, studying plant science, specifically a newly-discovered yeast which grows on the surface of leaves.

“When I went to see what I wanted to research, I was introduced to professor Cavaletto, professor of body and plant pathology, and he was so passionate about plant science, it was infectious. I said I want to work in this field,” Ethan said.

Ethan discovered that the phylloplane (leaves) yeast do have plant growth promoting capabilities, by spraying it on radishes. The radishes with the yeast were larger than the ones that are not sprayed.

“We can possibly use it as a bio-fertilizer, which is safer than chemical fertilizers,” he said.

He presented his findings at the regional science fair last year. He has since taken those results and built upon them. He wanted to see if that growth promoter was a hormone called auxin. He will present his findings at this year’s Central Indiana Regional Science Fair, March 11.

To help him with his research, a Purdue professor brought Ethan some grow lights from the university, which are also used in Beech Grove’s plant sciences class.

“To have this accessibility, to be able to have this access to expensive equipment, to have this mentor that is a professor at a respected university such as Purdue, it blows my mind,” he said. “I’m extremely blessed.”

Ethan does plan to pursue plant sciences at Purdue University after high school. For now, he said he’s looking forward to the science fair, and continuing to advance his skills in wrestling and hopes that hard work will translate at state in the next season.

Four Center Grove athletes compete at IHSAA State Wrestling Championship

Four members of the Center Grove High School wrestling team advanced to the ISHAA State tournament on Feb. 10 and 11. Alex Petro, 113 class; Logan Coyle, 145 class; and Jonah Hayes, 170 class, fell in the first round. Gleason Mappes, 160 pound weight class made it to the third round before falling to Brad Laughlin of Yorktown High School. The Center Grove team finished 34th in state.