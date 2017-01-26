Southside seminarian

Liam prays the Rosary during a Eucharistic meditation at the Bishop Chartrand Memorial Chapel on the camps of Marian University.

Roncalli graduate Liam Hosty shares about his decision to enter into the seminary

Liam Hosty had a little fun for Catholic Schools Week in his senior year at Roncalli High School, choosing to dress up as a Roncalli chaplain during a spirit day where students were invited to dress as teachers and teachers to dress as students. All in good fun – although the idea to actually enter into the seminary and discern whether or not to enter into the priesthood was already in the back of his mind.

Hosty just finished his first semester at Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary and Marian University.

“The Southside has a strong Catholic presence, education wise,” Hosty said. “Also, a lot of people pray for vocations on the Southside and they’re very supportive of the seminaries and the priests there. St. Barnabas, St. Roch and St. Mark have this coalition Monday nights to pray for vocations. I went to a couple of those. It was important to see there are these people supporting vocations.”

Hosty is the fourth of five children, coming from a large Catholic family. He started attending St. Barnabas Catholic School in first grade and is a Roncalli High School graduate. While there, he ran cross country and track from fourth through 12th grade.

As a St. Barnabas parishioner, he was involved in the youth ministry, went on two mission trips with the parish and attended the National Catholic Youth Conference twice.

Although he always desired to become a priest, it took awhile to decide to actually take the steps to enter into the seminary.

“I was afraid I wasn’t going to be happy,” he said. “I was afraid of not being able to date or to run in college or study what I want. The idea that the seminary would be boring. But it’s been the opposite. This is the most amount of fun I’ve had in my life. I describe it as I moved in with 42 of my best friends.”

It was a conversation with a priest which helped him to push his fears aside.

“It’s always in the back of my mind for awhile,” Hosty said. “The calling got stronger throughout high school as I was growing more in my faith. The final push was when I was talking to Father Ben Syberg who came to St. Barnabas my junior year. He said you can enroll outside the seminary, but when you get in the seminary, that’s when you decide if God is calling you to be a priest or not.”

Hosty still enjoys running, playing video games and hanging out with his friends. Being in the seminary has also given him many opportunities to grow in his faith and be active in the faith community. He traveled to New Jersey for Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s installation on Jan. 6. He will participate in the March for Life on Jan. 27.

“I have all of these opportunities to grow and become the better man that God wants me to be,” he said. “I’m hoping that I can grow in holiness as well.”