Southside natives selected as 500 Festival Princesses

Posted February 27, 2017

33 Indiana Women Selected as 2017 500 Festival Princesses

500 Festival Princesses will serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and Indiana

The 500 Festival, a nonprofit organization providing life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the legacy of the Indianapolis 500, today announce 33 college-aged women from across Indiana have been selected to serve as 2017 500 Festival Princesses.

The 500 Festival Princess Program, presented by Reis-Nichols, has a long history of celebrating Indiana’s most civic-minded, academically driven college-aged women. Serving as a 500 Festival Princess provides young women with countless opportunities for leadership, networking and professional development. The 500 Festival Princesses will participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program, presented by BKD, which empowers participants to make a profound impact within their community and Indiana.

Each 500 Festival Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship, made possible by Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies, in conjunction with individual donors and the 500 Festival Foundation. 500 Festival Princesses are also provided with once-in-a-life-time experiences, including involvement with the 500 Festival’s statewide community outreach programs, volunteering at 500 Festival events and participating in various Indianapolis Motor Speedway functions, including the pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebration for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The 500 Festival Princess Program, presented by Reis-Nichols, gives women the opportunity to enhance their leadership and personal skills. With more than 50 years of history, the program provides each young woman an extraordinary experience,” said Kathy Cabello, 500 Festival board member and Princess Program committee co-chair. “The 500 Festival is proud to guide Indiana’s next generation of leaders.”

The 2017 500 Festival Princesses represent 13 Indiana colleges and universities and 22 cities and towns across the state. With a cumulative GPA of 3.7, this year’s 500 Festival Princesses were selected from hundreds of applicants based upon on communication skills, academic performance and community involvement.

The 2017 500 Festival Princesses, Indiana hometown, high school, college or university and area of study include:

Jessica De La Cruz, Indianapolis, a graduate of Southport High School and a senior at Indiana University majoring in Journalism and Spanish and minoring in Latino Studies and Portuguese.

Taylor Wong, Indianapolis, a graduate of Roncalli High School and a junior at Ball State University majoring in Athletic Training and Studio Art Drawing.

One of these young women will be selected as the 2017 500 Festival Queen and will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The Queen will be crowned May 20 during the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

As representatives of the 500 Festival, Princesses play a crucial role in the execution of the 500 Festival’s mission to produce life-enriching events and programs while celebrating the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 and fostering positive impact on the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana. Appearances by the 500 Festival Princesses are available by request.

Support of the 500 Festival Princess Program is provided by: Reis-Nichols, BKD, RaeLynn’s Boutique, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Vera Bradley, The Sanctuary on Penn, and the 500 Festival Foundation.

To learn more about 500 Festival Princess Program, please visit www.500festival.com/princessprogram.