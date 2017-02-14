Southport High School helps Hope Panel Build

Posted February 14, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community, In Our Schools, Opinion By Nicole Davis

*Editor’s Note: The following letter was submitted from Southport High School:

“My fellow Community Advocate,

Thank you for your interest in the First Southport High School Help Build Hope Panel Build. I appreciate you taking time to learn more about this great endeavor.

I have organized this event to give the students and faculty of Southport High School the opportunity to give back to the community in a unique way, bringing my school together in a commitment to public service. We will take part in building the frame of a home that will later be completed by a partner of Help Build Hope and presented to a deserving family in our community.

This event is scheduled for April 15, 2017 and will last from 8:00 AM to around 3:00 PM, engaging roughly 115 volunteers. The build will take place in the main parking lot of Southport High School, located at 971 E. Banta Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227. Volunteers will organize into groups and begin building individual panels in the east parking lot. After the panels are completed, they will be fit together and added to the frame. Final group photos will be taken in front of the completed frame with the participating volunteers and sponsors.

The cost of holding this event consists of required fees and lumber (not including promotional material, t-shirts, or breakfast and lunch for the volunteers) and totals between $7,000 and $9,000.

In order to raise these funds, I am presenting several levels of sponsorship, ranging from $50 up to $2500. Each sponsorship level has a variety of associated benefits. A detail of these benefits are attached. As a sponsor, your contribution will assist Southport High School and Help Build Hope fund and complete this build for the deserving family. In addition, the Southport High School Help Build Hope Panel Build is a non-profit event and all donations are tax deductible.

I sincerely thank you again for your time and your support. I look forward to speaking with you soon”

Sincerely,

Kaleb T. Wood, Southport High School Class of 2017

Founder- Southport High School Help Build Hope Panel Build

Wabash College Lilly Scholarship Award Winner 2017

Cell: (317) 692-9773

Email: kaleb.thomas.wood@gmail.com

Levels of Sponsorship

Title Sponsor- $2500+

Sponsor name included in official event name (Southport High School Help Build Hope Panel Build presented by _____)

Large logo featured on all promotional material (banners, posters, t-shirts)

Logo featured on yard signs along Shelby Street for duration of the build

Social media “shout-outs” (Facebook and Twitter)

Thank-you letter, access to all event photos, event t-shirt

Platinum Sponsor- $1000 – $2499

Large logo featured on banner and t-shirts

Logo featured on yard signs along Shelby Street for duration of the build

Photo opportunities with volunteers after the completion of the build

Social media “shout-outs” (Facebook and Twitter)

Thank-you letter, access to all event photos, event t-shirt

Gold Sponsor- $500 – $999

Medium logo featured on banner and t-shirts

Logo featured on yard sign along Shelby Street duration of the build

Social media “shout-outs” (Facebook and Twitter)

Thank-you letter, access to all event photos, event t-shirt

Silver Sponsor- $250 – $499

Name of company featured as large text on banner and t-shirts

Social media “shout-outs” (Facebook and Twitter)

Thank-you letter, access to all event photos

Bronze Sponsor- $100 – $249

Name of company featured as small text on banner and t-shirts

Thank-you letter, pictures of the entire build process

Supporting Sponsor- $50 – $99