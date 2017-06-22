Southport Flag Retirement Ceremony celebrates Flag Day with patriotic ceremony

For the first time in 12 years, the Southport Flag Retirement Ceremony had to avert to plan B and relocate indoors to the Southport Community Center after a thunderstorm occurred less than half an hour prior to the start time.

Guests didn’t let the rain get them down. Although the hundreds of flags that had been laying on a table, ready for retirement, could not be placed in the fire, the ceremony went on. Organizer Duane Langreck informed the audience of how the program would have gone – with a presentation by the local Boy Scout Troop 120, each branch of the military recognized before guests were asked to, quietly, come up and retire a flag until all of the flags had been placed in the incinerator.

During the cermony, Bill Holzer, founder of the Star Project, spoke about the meaning of the stars cut from worn-out flags that his group handed out. Kevin Rankel, a Center Grove resident, spoke about his son, Sgt. John K. Rankel, who gave the ultimate sacrifice during his third overseas tour, in Afghanistan, on June 7, 2010. (Look for an article on John in next week’s The Southside Times, Faces of Freedom special edition). Afterwards, Holzer presented Kevin and his family with a knitted afghan in the design of the American flag, given in John’s memory.