Nimble Thimbles Quilt Club hosts 2017 Quilt Show with proceeds going to charitable causes

Nimble Thimbles Quilt Club is setting an example, demonstrating how the hobby of quilting can be used both as a modern art form and for philanthropic purposes.

Members make everything from the traditional quilt, to backpacks, purses or wall hangings. With those skills, they donated more than 700 items to charitable causes in 2016.

“The unique thing about quilting is you’re not in a box that you have to do things a certain way,” said Nimble Thimbles president Jan Haley. “It’s become more artistic. There is a way of thread painting. There is a way to use your machine and make your design with your threads. I have seen beautiful quilts with people’s faces. It’s become and art, not just something old people do to get a warm quilt.”

Community members can see some of that artwork on display during the 2017 Quilt Show: Something to Crow About on Sept. 22-23 at Scott Hall in the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children under 12 are free.

The bi-annual event will have more than 150 quilts on display. Members have been challenged to use a piece of crow fabric and incorporate it into the theme of a mini blanket. On Friday, Eleanor (Elly) Levie will present “Rock Your Quilting” with a trunk show and discussion of how to put a personal stamp on everything. Saturday the show will have free mini lessons scheduled every hour beginning at 10 a.m., plus vendors, consignment booths, silent auction and Elly Levie will return for another workshop.

Haley, of Perry Township, and past president Donna McElwain, who resides east of Greenwood, both entered the club for their love of quilting. They quickly discovered the group’s love of helping others. When McElwain joined eight years ago, Nimble Thimbles had 35 members. It’s now up to 85, ranging in age from 40 years old to 96.

Members make quilts for the homeless, hospice patients, numerous veteran’s causes such as the Indy Honor Flight and Habitat for Humanity. They make small, flannel blankets for premature babies at Franciscan Health and weighted blankets for children with autism. They quilt together backpacks for First Steps Reading Program, for preschoolers who also receive four books throughout the year. The ladies made 144 backpacks last year.

“I love our club because of all the volunteer work that we do,” McElwain said. “Our purpose is learning new techniques and giving back to the community.”

Nimble Thimbles will host sew-ins to work on these projects, but members also take the work home with them. A lot of the materials are donated, but they also are always on the lookout for good deals on fabric and other supplies. Members can learn off one another, but Haley said they also enjoy reading about new techniques, finding ideas on Pinterest or watching videos on YouTube.

“The things that have changed since our grandmothers did it – they did everything by hand and had little templates they cut out with their scissors and cardboard,” McElwain said. “We have rotary cutters, you can cut a lot of fabric at one time. Sewing machines are more modern. That’s the appeal. You can use an entire computer program.”

Haley and McElwain said they look forward to the upcoming quilt show to exhibit the hobby that they all love so much, learn new things and use funds raised to give back to the community.

2017 Quilt Show: Something to Crow About

When: Sept. 22, doors open 6 p.m.; Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Scott Hall, 250 Fairgrounds St., Franklin.

Info: sites.google.com/view/nimble-thimble-quilt-club.