Show of support

Southport partakes in National Night Out while celebrating the memory of Lt. Aaron Allan

National Night Out wasn’t only a celebration of community/police partnerships this year in Southport. The police department turned it into a memorial for Lt. Aaron Allan after he was killed in the line of duty less than a week prior.

Derbyshire Road, leading to the police station, was renamed to Aaron Allan Way for the day.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn encouraged attendees to spend the three-hour celebration having fun while remembering Lt. Allan.

The event began with the memorial. Law enforcement officials from departments across central Indiana joined Southport in standing at attention while the military marched the flags in and the Gordon Pipers performed the Star-Spangled Banner. Vaughn, Southport Mayor Russell McClure, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Lt. Allan’s father Jim Allan spoke to the crowd.

“I’d like to thank the community for the support of myself and Sharri, Aaron’s family and the Allan family,” Jim said. “Your support of Aaron, the Southport Police Department and the City of Indianapolis has been amazing. The respect given to all officers of the community has been heartfelt. All of you that know our son, know our loss.”

The rain began shortly after, ending quickly and followed with a double rainbow arching over Southport Park. Guests spent the rest of the evening interacting with officers, with a raffle and silent and live auction, children playing in the bounce houses and the park or dunking officers, Jim and Marion County Fair Queen Kaitlyn Kendall in the dunk tank.