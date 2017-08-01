Sewer rehabilitation on Southside of Indianapolis

Bypass Piping Visible in Area of Southport Road, Orinoco Avenue and Stop 10

Citizens Energy Group has begun sewer rehabilitation work that is visible in the area of Southport Road, Orinoco Avenue and Stop 10 on the south side of Indianapolis. The project will repair a deteriorating pipe to better serve the area, which has greatly developed since the pipe was installed in the late 1950s.

Sewer rehabilitation projects are usually minimally disruptive. In this case, motorists may experience some temporary road closures or restricted entrances to shopping centers. In the areas where crews are working, signage and any necessary detour routes will be posted.

So as not to disrupt service to customers in the area, this sewer rehabilitation project will require bypass piping to divert sewage flow from the pipe being rehabilitated to a downstream manhole. The bypass will consist of large, black heavy-duty pipes that will sit above ground for the duration of the project. These pipes will be visible along Southport Road, Orinoco Avenue and East Stop 10 Road. Following completion of the project, any areas disturbed by the work will be restored to their prior condition.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of October.