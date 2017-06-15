Run in the Sun

Baxter YMCA hosts Aloha Family Fun Run offers unique path and entertainment for all

It was exceptional weather for the second Aloha Family Fun Run hosted by The Baxter YMCA on Saturday, June 10. Runners for both the 5k and mile run donned their running shoes for a scenic trek through the Linden Woods neighborhood next to the YMC. Many participated in both the 5k and the mile run.

The YMCA’s chosen path created a unique environment for those running in the 5k. “The path was perfect,” says runner Kellie Carpenter. “We were running in shade for the majority of the run and the neighborhood had great scenery. It was a very enjoyable race.”

Those who walked in the one mile stretch were able to enjoy a DJ and yard games, such as cornhole and blowup pin bowling, while waiting for their portion of the day to begin.