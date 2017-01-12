Raw pink vs. common table salt

Posted January 12, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Health, Health, Health, Lifestyle, Living, Wendell Fowler, Wendell Fowler By Wendell Fowler

Around 6000 BC, salt became an integral, interwoven part of world history. Used in Egyptian religious offerings and valuable trade between the Phoenicians and their Mediterranean empire, salt and history have been intimate for millennia. There are more than 30 mentions of salt in the Bible, including “salt of the earth.” Many literary and religious documents refer to salt, including the use of holy salt on altars representing purity.

Life is impossible without salt. Every cell in our temple relies on salt to maintain bone density, proper circulation and stabilized blood sugar levels. Alas, today’s processed salt has nothing in common with the earth’s original crystal salt. Through heat of 1200 degrees, common table salt is stripped of all its minerals except sodium and chloride and will not have the same positive health impact upon your temple as pure, unprocessed salt with a generous mineral profile.

Life is full of illusion. When you shop, read the ingredients on common iodized table salt. Iodized salts sold at super markets or on restaurant tables have added synthetic chemicals including manufactured anti-caking agents and aluminum derivatives. It may be shocking, but most processed, heat treated table salt isn’t health.

Really? There’s sugar in table salt? Dextrose in processed salt is a simple corn sugar chemically identical to glucose. Dextrose is included in a minute and according to Morton Salt, “dietetically insignificant,” of course not for diabetics or those responsibly avoiding it. Research shows people with the highest levels of blood glucose develop more cancers and people with cancer who also have the highest glucose blood levels survive least. (canceractive.com)

Pristine, unpolluted, Himalayan crystal salt contains no impurities from environmental pollution. From a time when the Earth was pristine, Himalayan Pink salt has world’s highest elemental content of 84 nutritional elements humans need daily. Himalayan salt contains 84 minerals, electrolytes and elements – a staggering number.

On the other hand, Himalayan salt naturally contains iodine needed for the production of thyroid hormone, magnesium, zinc, iron and calcium: five minerals in which Americans are most deficient–elements our temples were created from and originally found in the primal oceans where evolutionist says all life originated. Half a gram of Himalayan salt contains 250 mcg of iodine (167 percent of our RDI)

For this reason, adding more Himalayan pink salt to your diet can help rectify virtually any mineral deficiency you might have. Himalayan salt’s impressive mineral profile also lends it well to external detoxification. Go pink my beautiful souls. Reconnect with earth.