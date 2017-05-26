Quinoa: Preventive medicine in a mighty seed

Nature unselfishly provides exactly what our amazing temple’s need to thrive. Everything we eat comes directly or indirectly from nature’s plants. One-quarter of prescription drugs come directly from or are derivatives of plants and four out of five people around the world today rely on earth’s pharmacy for primary health care.

Is quinoa, a sacred crop to the Incas who called it, “the mother grain” on your dietary radar? Easily mistaken as a grain, quinoa is actually a mighty seed.

Quinoa originated with the Incas of Bolivia, Chile and Peru where it was at the forefront for 5,000 years. Quinoa nearly slipped into obscurity in 1532 when Spanish explorer Francisco Pizarro attempted to destroy Incan culture by destroying quinoa fields. Only small amounts survived. In the 1970’s quinoa was reintroduced to the modern world. Now, everyone can benefit from the seed our wise Incan predecessors left behind.

Fibrous quinoa is a complete, easy-to-digest protein and, when combined with fresh plant-food from the community Farmer’s Market, creates a delicious rainbow of health.

One cup of quinoa provides your temple 220 clean calories, 40 grams of carbs, 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 3.5 grams of good fat (with no saturated fat), a glycemic load of only 18 out of 250, 20 percent of daily value of folate (various forms of Vitamin B), 30 percent of magnesium (beneficial for people with migraine headaches); 28 percent daily value of phosphorous; iron (15 percent); copper); and manganese (almost 60 percent).

The highly vibrational “energies” of fresh plant food, can help your temple integrate and balance body, mind and spirit. Plant based foods provide energy.

Think fast food is the cheapest. Two nasty Big Macs, a six-piece Chicken McNuggets l, a small hamburger, four medium fries, and four medium drinks costs around $24. But you could make vegetable quinoa soup, garden fresh salad, fruit, and lemon water for four people for about 10 bucks.

What you eat and don’t eat has a powerful effect on your temple’s health, including your risk of cancer. Plant based diet have been proven to fight and prevent certain cancers. Dr. Dean Ornish’s showed eating a very low-fat, plant-based, vegetarian diet and other lifestyle changes could halt and / or reverse heart disease. Support your colorful community farmer’s market and add quinoa to your family’s diet. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.