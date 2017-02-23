Providing for the future

Posted February 23, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Beth Wade, Community, Features, Features / Focus By The Southside Times

Christel Academy students and family enjoy a tour of the campus. Christel Academy students and family enjoy a tour of the campus.

University of Indianapolis, Christel House partner with new scholarship program

University of Indianapolis and Christel House Academy launch a new scholarship program strengthening the partnership between the two learning institutions.

Thursday night, the University of Indianapolis announced a new full-scholarship program for graduates of Christel House Academy, a public charter school on the Southside of Indianapolis. “We are trying really hard to be a different kind of school,” said Carey Dahncke, Christel House Academy Head of Schools. “This opportunity will greatly affect us.”

Both institutions are working to create more opportunities for deserving students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend college. “We’re working towards the same end result, “stated Dahncke, “and that’s trying to get kids who have the potential to go to college, who, because of their circumstances, college is likely not on the horizon for them. We want to put them on track to where they are able to figure out that ‘I can get access to college, I can complete college.’”

“We just found a way to take away some of the financial barriers that [these kids] would have been going through,” said University of Indianapolis President Rob Manuel. Christel House aims to transform their students into more intelligent and thoughtful individuals. They strive to help their students not only get into college, but also help them get through college.

This scholarship has given hope to many students who believed that they would not be able to attend college due to their circumstances. “I wasn’t planning on going to college,” stated a current Christel House student, “but when the tuition came up it was a great opportunity for me.”

The joint effort by the University of Indianapolis and Christel House Academy will bring new possibilities and brighter futures to deserving recipients. “I have been [at the university] for 25 years,” says Ron Wilks, Associate Vice President for Enrollment, “and evenings like this make me proud to be proud of the University of Indianapolis.”