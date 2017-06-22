Project Love Food & Clothing Pantry adjusts to recent clientele changes with addition of local refugees

It’s not just about food at Project Love Food & Clothing Pantry. The food is the catalyst.

“The gratifying thing for me is the people sharing their stories, why they’re here at the pantry in the first place,” said Kenny Washington, administrator of the ministry. “We don’t just give them food. We pray for things in their lives, things they need to address. They keep us in touch in terms of the progress they’re making. We find we’re involved in getting these stories and getting these updates because they know we care. We are genuine friends in our Christian walk.”

Horizon Central started in the late 90’s after it took over the building which was previously Indianapolis Public School 18 at 1001 E. Palmer St., Indianapolis. Its food pantry ministry began in 2011, planted from another ministry based on the Northside called Faith, Hope and Love.

“We serve a community that is under that radar in terms of social economic conditions,” Washington said. “There is some poverty in the area. We were doing clothing for while. There was a need for food.”

When the pantry started, it received food from two of the major local food banks: Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank. Since that time, the pantry has grown in terms of the types of donations it receives and where those donations come from.

Youth from the church’s Why Aren’t You Smiling (W.A.Y.S.) ministry volunteer to serve the clients.

The pantry is becoming more efficient with an automated process and maintaining statistics on who is being served on a monthly basis. The pantry serves 45 families a month, or up to 300 people. That number has begun to increase in recent months after the church and pantry was contacted by the Welcome Immigrant Center and has begun to serve local Syrian refugees.

“The Syrian refugees have changed how we served,” Washington said. “It’s forced us to look at how we can do things better.”

The biggest change is the type of food they stock.

“They’re not a processed food society,” said Julie Rosetto, distribution coordinator. “They eat more fresh vegetables. They do flour, cornmeal, things from scratch. We have added foods because of their diet.”

The pantry has also reached out to people who can grow fresh produce to donate. Washington said are currently remodeling the pantry to accommodate the changes.

“It brings me great pleasure to know that we’re feeding others and to know we’re fulfilling a need that otherwise would not be filled,” Rosetto said. “As a child, my grandma always taught us to feed the hungry. Anyone that comes to your home, you feed them. When I got involved at the pantry, it was trying to find a way to touch more people. This seemed to be it for me. It’s an opportunity to see a person smile and know that their need is met. That is my greatest treasure.”

Those interested in learning more can visit horizoncentral.net and click on Project Love.