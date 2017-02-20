Perry Township Kiwanis plans chili cook-off fundraiser: Feb. 24

Posted February 20, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, At Play, At Play, Briefs, Community, Events Calendar, Night & Day By The Southside Times

Serving up chili during the Perry Kiwanis first cook-off last year were Hayley Fossett of the UIndy Circle K Club, Kiwanis college affiliate, and Rick Mize of Center United Methodist Church, site of the event. Serving up chili during the Perry Kiwanis first cook-off last year were Hayley Fossett of the UIndy Circle K Club, Kiwanis college affiliate, and Rick Mize of Center United Methodist Church, site of the event.

Six teams will battle for the trophy at the Kiwanis Club of Perry Township chili cook-off and auction Friday, February 24. Competing will be Aaron Allan of the Southport Police Department, Tom Anthony of the Greenwood Kiwanis Club, Missy Lookebill of IHOP, Rick Mize of Center United Methodist Church, Kevin Wheeler of Cardinal Insurance Services, and Scott Splichal of the Kiwanis Club of Perry Township. Proceeds from the cook-off will support the Hunger Inc. food bank.

The chili cook-off fundraiser is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Rd. at Epler Avenue. Diners will be given a form to vote for their favorite chili. Adult meals will be $7 and include chili, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Meals for kids under 8 will be $3 and include hot dogs, chips, dessert and beverage. All major credit cards will be accepted. Members of the Key Club, the Kiwanis high school affiliate, will assist at the event.

Diners can bid on 30 items during a silent auction, including weekend stay in a Gatlinburg, Tenn., condo, 40-inch color TV, an Amazon Echo Tap, handmade jewelry and a Crew carwash, among many other exciting items. Proceeds from the auction will support Riley Hospital for Children.

Southside businesses donating items for the auction include Cardinal Insurance, Buck Creek Players, Teddy’s Burger Joint, Point Blank Range and Gun Shop, Climb Time Indy, Finish Line, Craig Leatherbury, Pure Bliss Salon, Crew Carwash, Strohm Automotive, Jackson Systems, Cardwell Do It Best Home Center, Martin Fine Furniture, R. Keith Rooney, D.D.S., Julie Murphy, Painting With A Twist, Jockish Flowers, Teresa’s Hallmark Gold Crown, the Glittery Boutique and You-Are-the-Potter studio.

“We’re hoping to see a large crowd cheering on their favorite teams while enjoying a delicious meal,” said Les Branham, president of the club. “Plan to make this a date night and have dinner for a good cause.”

“We appreciate very much the generous contributions made by several south side organizations to this event,” Branham added. “Once again, Center United Methodist Church has offered not only the use of its building but also dining facilities and use of various kitchen items. Thanks also go to Kim’s Kakery for providing deserts and to Aqua Systems for donating bottled water.”

“This is our second annual chili cook-off. We’re hoping that the variety of chili recipes as well as different price options for adults and children will once again draw a large crowd to help us continue our support of local programs for the youth and senior citizens of the south side.”

The chili cook-off is one of several new events being held to raise funds in support of various community organizations. A golf outing also is scheduled by the club in September, and other events may be organized as well during the course of the year. “We hope that these new events will be supported by the south side community, help attract new people to join our club, and provide a sense of camaraderie among our members,” Branham noted.

The club continues to raise funds through the concession stand it operates at the Baxter YMCA during its spring and fall youth athletic league games and through proceeds from the live auction held during the club’s annual holiday gala.

In addition to Hunger Inc. and Riley, the club supports college scholarships, Perry Senior Citizens Services and several other organizations.

–

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. Contact Les Branham, president, at 317-652-9750 for more information about the club, or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.