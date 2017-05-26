Perry Meridian native Alex Johnson misses Indy 500 to serve his country

USAF Captain and former 2007 Perry Meridian Graduate Alex Johnson will miss the 2017 Indy 500 for the first in decades. Johnson’s love of the 500 started the very first day he went to a practice session at age 4. Alex has continue his love of the race throughout high school, college and made it a point to attend while he was in the United States Air Forces flight school he is assigned to the Strategic Air Command in North Dakota. This year Alex is deployed overseas as an officer serving on a B-52’s involved in the war on terror. He’s given this years tickets to friends.If Alex is not flying on the day of the 500 he’s planning watching the race.