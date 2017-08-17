Peanut butter is associated with happy childhood memories. Many of us grew up with a comic book in one hand and a peanut butter, grape jelly on sammie in the other. Nonetheless, the wholesome food we’ve grown to love, isn’t so wholesome. Americans eat too many Omega-6’s, which peanut butter is loaded with, and too few Omega-3’s, which peanut butter lacks completely. Bottom line: consuming too many Omega 6’s and not enough Omega 3’s can cause disease.

It’s no coincidence Americans consume the most peanut butter (PB) and have the world’s highest rates of heart disease and stroke. PB and the entire American diet, is top heavy in refined oils that contain omega 6 oils, but deficient in Omega 3. The American Heart Association says Omega-3 fatty acids benefit the heart of healthy people, and those at high risk of — or who have — cardiovascular disease.

Excessive omega-6 promotes inflammation, cardiovascular disease, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Omega 6 is in potato and corn chips, candy bars, cookies, cakes, pastries and muffins, cookies, salad dressings, and fast foods are loaded with refined: grape seed, sunflower, corn, soybean oils, shortening, wheat germ, and margarine. Peanuts also contain lectins, sticky proteins that strip away mucous from the small intestine: a main cause of many autoimmune diseases.

Omega-6 is only beneficial for our temple if the ratio of Omega-6 and Omega-3 is 3 :1. In America, it’s 20 to 1. It’s okay to eat PB, but bridge this gap. Foods with omega 3: wild salmon, sablefish, sardines, organic soybeans, walnuts and oil, chia, hemp, flax seeds and oil, and reputable supplements. Pharmaceutical grade fish oil in groceries is more hype than help. Consult with a vitamin specialist at your community vitamin and whole foods grocer.

Freshly ground peanuts can be healthy, but jar brands have added salt, sugar, cottonseed, canola, and Hydrogenated oils: Trans fats raise bad (LDL) cholesterol levels and lower good (HDL) cholesterol levels. Eating trans fats increases heart disease or stroke risk. Scientists and health professional believe trans fats are so dangerous they should be banned from the food supply. There should be two ingredients: peanuts and salt. It’s fun grinding it fresh at the many community whole foods grocers.

Even though I wouldn’t, in good conscience, recommend peanut butter as a leading food source in your diet, it’s probably okay to eat every now and then in small amounts. Sorry. It’s just that I care about you.