Pay It Forward Johnson County to focus on Running/Walk event

Pay It Forward Johnson County will discontinue its fall golf outing for 2017. Instead, organizers will devote their time on their spring 2018 Rock the Block Run community celebration.

“Both events require a significant number of volunteers, sponsors, participants and donations. We had to decide which could raise the most money for our local causes, said Erin Smith, CoChair of Pay It Forward Johnson County.

Since 2011, Pay It Forward Johnson County partnered with The Legends Golf Club in Franklin for a premier golf outing held annually in September. That event raised more than $195,000 for local charities that provide education, emergency programs, basic human services and healthcare. Pay It Forward Johnson County added the Rock the Block Run event in 2016. The community run celebration utilizes the Center Grove High School campus and includes a professionally-timed/measured 10K run, a family-friendly 5K run/walk and a “Main Street” experience including music entertainment, interactive vendor booths and food.

“Since we are 100 percent volunteer driven, we have only a limited amount of resources. Right now, Rock the Block Run has the greatest potential for growth,” Smith said. Charities received more than $25,000 at the 2017 Rock the Block Run. More than 15,000 runners and walkers participated. The next event is scheduled for April 21, 2018. Registration for the 2018 Rock the Block Run will begin in January.