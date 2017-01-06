Open for business: Branded Exchange

Posted January 6, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Business Announcements, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Rachel Harrison opened the Greenwood-area store, The Branded Exchange LLC, on Nov. 5, 2016.

On consignment

Branded Exchange opens Greenwood-area store, offering name brand women, men and children’s clothing

Opening to the public on Nov. 5, Branded Exchange LLC sells name brand, quality clothing for men, women and children – the entire family – in what was designed to be a warm, welcoming environment.

“What a lot of people say they like about the store is it doesn’t feel cluttered,” said owner, Rachel Harrison. “It doesn’t feel packed and hard to move around. We’ve gotten comments that our stuff is in great condition.”

Rachel grew up in Superior, Wis. She has resided in Indianapolis, Franklin Township, for 16 years. She and her husband Ryan Harrison have five children. With a background in marketing, Rachel wanted to do something different for herself. Upon deciding on beginning a consignment shop, she worked to find the right location. She found it – right off County Line Road, across from Greenwood Park Mall.

The shop has a kid’s corner, with a teepee and coloring table to entertain children while the adults shop. There is plus-sized clothing, as well as accessories. Items can be found for sale in the store and online at thebrandedexchange.com. Rachel said the goal is to have enough clients, that they can support hosting charity events and be active in the community.

“It’s a great shop here,” Rachel said. “It’s fun to work with the girls we have here. People enjoy shopping in consignment shops, and it’s fun to run one.”

Why did you open this business?

We wanted to for awhile. About a year ago we started looking at doing a consignment shop. We looked at buying an existing one but that didn’t work out. We started thinking about where we would want to have it.

What did you do to prepare for opening your business?

We looked for about a year. We started online with an eBay shop. We built up our inventory with the idea to do a brick and mortar store. We did a lot of the work in here ourselves – the floors, the walls and all of the finishing. It was what they call “white box” and we finished it.

Who is your ideal customer/client?

We sell men’s, women’s and kid’s clothes. The demographics coming in are older and younger. We are trying to hit all of those markets.

How do you plan to be successful?

Customer service is our priority. We’re trying to just do name brand clothes, a little higher end. We’re trying to hit that niche in the market. Right now, we’re the only consignment shop around the mall, so the location helps.

What would we be surprised to learn about you or your company?

We’ve been trying to do this without borrowing money. We’ve saved money and whatever we make is put into the business. That’s a unique approach.

Branded Exchange

8924 St Peter St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 360-6630

thebrandedexchange.com

Facebook: The Branded Exchange llc

Instagram: thebrandedexchange