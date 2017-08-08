NRD New York Holds Change of Command at One World Trade Center

by Chief Petty Officer Travis Simmons

Navy Recruiting District (NRD) New York held a change of command ceremony at One World Trade Center where Cmdr. Christian Gaskill relieved Cmdr. Jason Sticht as commanding officer.

“The building we are in today stands where America’s resolve was challenged and also where America rose to the occasion by coming together to demonstrate to the world that we will not be defeated, but instead we shall overcome all who seek to bring us down,” said Sticht, from Minneapolis, Minnesota and a graduate of Burnsville Senior High School.

“Today we are part of a time-honored tradition of transferring command of a Navy unit from one officer to the next,” said guest speaker Capt. William Cox, commander of Navy Recruiting Region East and presiding officer over the ceremony.

Cox spoke of Sticht’s accomplishments as commanding officer and highlighted that NRD New York shipped 1,783 young men and women to boot camp, attained 120 nuclear field recruits, 86 Naval Special Warfare recruits, and commissioned over 155 naval officers during his tour.

After his speech, Cox awarded Sticht with the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service from June 2014 to July 2017.

“Today I am privileged to congratulate Skipper Sticht and welcome Skipper Gaskill,” said Cox. “Both are fine officers and both will leave their imprint on NRD New York.”

Cox spoke to the Navy recruiters standing in formation in the back of the conference room with views of the Statue of Liberty and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. He told them they make all the accolades for the district possible and that their daily work ethic and professionalism are the cornerstones for NRD New York’s success.

“Today is also an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the combined teamwork of the many who have given so much of themselves to our organization and our mission,” said Sticht. “Together they fostered relationships throughout our area of responsibility; they took care of each other, their families and me.”

“I have been so very fortunate to have been a part of this team,” said Sticht. “The talent, skills and dedication present in this command are truly extraordinary. Your sacrifices are appreciated and are certainly not lost on me.”

During the ceremony, Sticht read his official military orders and was followed by Gaskill’s reading of his military orders to assume command of NRD New York.

“I am honored and privileged to assume command of the Navy’s finest recruiting district,” said Gaskill, from Indianapolis, Indiana who previously served as the district’s executive officer. “Over the past 17 months I’ve seen first-hand the dedication and professionalism you bring day in and day out.”

“We are the gatekeepers; we have the unique opportunity to ensure the men and women we bring into our Navy are men and women with whom we’d like to serve,” said Gaskill. “And then we get to shape these young men and women and set them on the right course as they ship to Great Lakes to follow in our footsteps in the defense of our nation.”

After the successful tour as commanding officer, Sticht will now report to the Office of the Secretary of Defense in Washington D.C. with his family.

NRD New York was officially established in 1972 to help create an all-volunteer naval force and consists of more than 40 recruiting stations covering New York City, Long Island and the northern half of New Jersey.