New Superintendent Approved for Franklin Township Community Schools

At a special board meeting this week, Dr. Bruce Hibbard was approved as the next Superintendent of Schools at Franklin Township Community School Corporation. Dr. Hibbard’s contract is a three-year contract that will officially begin on July 1, 2017.

Dr. Hibbard comes to Franklin Township from his most recent post as Superintendent at New Albany Floyd County Schools where he served in that capacity for the past eight years. He was also previously Assistant Superintendent at MSD of Washington Township in Indianapolis for three years.

Dr. Hibbard received his Bachelors Degree from Ball State University, Masters Degree from Butler University, and PHD from Indiana State University.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hibbard join the Franklin Township community. His previous experience and leadership will help guide our school corporation into the future.” said Scott Sullivan, School Board President. “Dr. Hibbard has a proven track record of not only focusing on the kids but creating an engaging and collaborative environment that will continue to strengthen our schools and staff.”

The Board of School Trustees received over twenty applications for the Superintendent position. After interviewing seven candidates, the search was narrowed down to Dr. Hibbard as the finalist. A Public Hearing was held on Monday June 5, 2017 to receive public comments on the posted contract as required by law.