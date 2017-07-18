Music will rock WAMMfest 2017

Wine, art, music and microbrews featured at Sertoma Club of Greenwood fundraiser

Music lovers have a treat in store at the ninth annual WAMMfest charity event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Craig Park in Greenwood. Six bands will perform throughout the event, each bringing something that all will appreciate. Gates are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7,000 attendees are expected. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and children 6 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit WAMMfest.com.

“WAMMfest 2017 is sure to be a great time, with nonstop entertainment guaranteed,” said Adam Terrell, WAMMfest main stage chair. “The wide variety of music performed by several local bands will keep people of all ages dancing, singing and having fun all day long. Additionally, it’s a great way to sample a wide variety of wines, brews and food. There is a juried art show that is second to none, with the artists selling their creations. The Sertoma club of Greenwood is very proud to put on this annual fundraiser, and all net proceeds are used to support youth, individual and community organizations.”

Music will be played continuously throughout the event, Terrell said. There are two stages at the park, so when one performance ends, another immediately starts up. This year’s line-up includes:

11 a.m. – Noon Chuck and Renee Crull – acoustic duo

Noon – 1:30 p.m. That 90’s Band – all 90’s music

1:30 – 3 p.m. Toy Factory – R&B from the 80’s to today

3 – 4:30 p.m. Indy Nile – funk, R&B and rock

4:30 – 6 p.m. Woomblies Rock Orchestra – wide variety of music

6 – 8 p.m. Soul Street – funk, soul and Motown

Chuck and Renee Crull

Chuck and Renee Crull, lead singers of the very popular Blue River Band, will kick off the event. This acoustic duo will play a little bit of everything.

That 90’s Band

That 90’s Band is a high-energy, premier party band playing the best music from the 1990s all the way to the current hits of today, from Pearl Jam to Metallica to Blind Mellon.

Toy Factory

Returning for a sixth year to the WAMMfest main stage will be Toy Factory. With an eclectic musical portfolio, the six-member band plays R&B from the 80’s to today, including hits by Prince, Maroon 5 and many others.

Indy Nile

The Indy Nile Band has been performing for over 20 years throughout Central Indiana, offering a mix of classic rock, funk, blues and Motown and covering hits by The Eagles, Aretha Franklin, Adele and many more.

Woomblies Rock Orchestra

The well-known Woomblies band plays with a string orchestra and has crowds dancing to Prince, AC/DC, Johnny Cash and just about everything in between.

Soul Street

Soul Street, an Indianapolis-based band of veteran musicians with a polished sound, will be the closer. The band’s repertoire is extensive, covering hits from the early 60’s through the 80’s to today and including funk, soul and Motown.

About WAMMFest

WAMMFest is organized by the volunteers from Sertoma Club of Greenwood and presented by Ray Skillman Automotive Group and Johnson Memorial Health. WAMM stands for the four features of the event – Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew. Attendees can savor fragrant varieties of Indiana wine, shop the juried art fair of more than 60 artists, enjoy live music and entertainment, and taste award-winning Indiana crafted microbrew. Food vendors feature a wide variety of festival favorites and full-service restaurant-quality cuisine. Visit WAMMfest.com for more information.

About Sertoma Club of Greenwood

Sertoma Club of Greenwood, a charitable service club, donates festival proceeds to community nonprofit organizations working to advance speech and hearing, public safety, education, youth services, volunteer service, and the arts. For more information, visit sertomaclubofgreenwood.com/.