Muddy Mayhem

Greenwood Parks Department expands Mud Day at Craig Park

Children took a running start on the Slip’N Slide, straight into a muddy mess created by the Greenwood Parks Department and Greenwood Fire Department on July 7.

The second annual Mud Day drew a crowd of 800 people to Craig Park.

“Due to the large number of people we had last year, we knew we needed a bigger area and more parking spaces

available,” said Nick Schwab, activities coordinator.

The parks department tilled up the area of land on Thursday, then the fire department sprayed water

to create the mud on Friday morning prior to the event.

“Seeing the turnout is my favorite part,” Schwab said. “It went great. This is different. It’s not offered at a lot of places. It gives kids a chance to get muddy and the parents understand they’re there to get muddy. Next year, we’ll have some areas we’ll make even bigger and better.”