Marion County Mass Transit Proposal timeline is released

Posted January 10, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community By Nicole Davis

Proposal No. 3, 2017 was introduced to the City-County Council on Jan. 9 would enact the local income tax rate for the Marion County Transit Plan that was approved by voters with a nearly 60-40 margin on Nov. 8, 2016. The proposal will then move through several committee meetings that will allow multiple opportunities for the public to voice support. If passed by the Rules and Public Policy committee, the proposal will go before the full council for a final vote on February 27. The full timeline for the proposal from introduction to full council vote is listed below.

Mass Transit supporters across Marion County are encouraged to attend as many City-County Council meetings and committee meetings as possible to show their support for fully funding the Marion County Transit Plan. Supporters are also encouraged to continue to voice their support by contacting their City Councillor by email or phone. Contact information for all City Councillors is posted at www.indy.gov/council.

Council Timeline:

All meetings take place at the City-County Building (200 E. Washington Street)

January 17: Administration & Finance Committee hearing (5:30 p.m. in Room 260)

January 23: Metropolitan & Economic Development Committee hearing (5:30 p.m. in Room 260)

February 1: Municipal Corporations Committee hearing (5:30 p.m. in Room 260)

February 21: Rules and Public Policy Committee hearing and vote (5:30 p.m. in Room 260)

February 27: Full-council meeting – vote on final adoption (7:00 p.m. in Public Assembly Room)

###

The Transit Drives Indy (TDI) Coalition, comprised of organizations across Marion County, seeks to educate voters in Marion County on the benefits of public transportation and advocate in support of the Marion County Transit referendum. www.transitdrivesindy.com. #transitdrivesindy

Transit Drives Indy is a collaboration of organizations and individuals dedicated to supporting transit development in the city of Indianapolis.