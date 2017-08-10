Mac and cheese redo

“Nom, nom, nom” …. everyone loves Mac and Cheese! However, a recent news story revealed there were potentially dangerous chemicals and artificial food colorings lurking in popular, brand name powdered mac and cheese mixes. When you discover the real thing, and how easy it is to make from scratch, you ‘ll forget all about the little boxes of instant nothingness.

Hard for me to image that something so ubiquitously idolized comes in a simple little blue box made by a machine.

There is a price to pay when we let strangers cook our meals.

A study of 30 cheese products found 29 tested for higher levels of phthalates than expected. (the Coalition for Safer Food Processing & Packaging) Source: HLN

Phthalates are so ubiquitous, we all have traces in our bodies.

EPA put phthalates on a list of chemicals that “may present a risk” to human health.

What are phthalates? phthal·ate. Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in hundreds of products, such as toys, vinyl flooring and wall covering, detergents, lubricating oils, food packaging, pharmaceuticals, blood bags and tubing, and personal care products, such as nail polish, hair sprays, aftershave lotions, soaps, shampoos, perfumes and other fragrance preparations.

Phthalate esters are mainly used as plasticizers. (Wikipedia)

They disrupt hormone activity and may be causing a slow and steady demasculinizing of men.

In Europe, foods with Yellow No. 5 are required to include a warning label that says, “This product may have adverse effect on activity and attention in children.”

Kraft remove the artificial dyes from its European line, and uses paprika and beta-carotene to add color. However, the company has not make the same change in the US.

Summary of Major Findings

1. Phthalates were detected in nearly every cheese product tested (29 of 30 varieties). The testing identified 10 different phthalates in all, with up to six in a single product.

2. Average phthalate levels were more than four times higher in macaroni and cheese powder.