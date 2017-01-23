Southside CEO “Love Your Library” Tour

As part of this milestone year that commemorates Central Library’s 100 years of service, Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes will interact with Southside Indianapolis citizens about the role of Central Library and highlight new initiatives during her “Love Your Library” tour of Southside IndyPL locations beginning Friday, February 3, 2017.

Central Library, located downtown at 40 E. St. Clair Street, provides support for IndyPL’s 23 branches and houses many special collections, including first edition copies of celebrated Indiana authors and items that relate to the history of Indianapolis. Its 1917 Cret Building, designed by French architect Paul Cret and constructed of Indiana limestone, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. A 293,000-square-foot glass and steel-framed addition, designed by Evans Woollen, was completed in 2007 and offers spaces for technology, programming and events. Nearly 700,000 patrons visited Central Library in 2016.

In addition to promoting upcoming plans for Central Library’s 100th anniversary, Nytes will discuss the new Center for African-American Literature and Culture at Central Library, funded from a $3.1 million grant by Lilly Endowment Inc. scheduled to open in the fall. Nytes will be joined by the Center’s newly-appointed Specialist, Nichelle Hayes at several visits. Nytes also will describe changes in the location of Central’s various collections to better meet future needs and receive feedback on what the Library can become in the future.

“Love Your Library” tour visits on the Southside are scheduled on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 3 at 2 p.m. – Southport Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road

Monday, February 6 at 6 p.m. – Fountain Square Branch, 1066 Virginia Avenue

Monday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. – Franklin Road Branch, 5550 S. Franklin Road

Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. – Beech Grove Branch, 1101 Main Street

Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. – Garfield Park Branch, 2502 Shelby Street

For more information about these free Library meetings, call 317-275-4003.