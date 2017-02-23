Looking for a leader

*SST File Photo (July 9, 2015): Laura Barnard will step down as Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce a the end of February.

Greater Beech Grove Chamber searches for new executive director as Lara Barnard resigns

“Change is always good,” said Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Barnard as she prepares to resign from her position effective Feb. 28.

“The chamber didn’t know who they were going to get when they hired me,” she continued. “I’m confident the board will choose someone who is dynamic and will continue the chamber in the right direction.

Barnard’s husband was presented a job opportunity in Alabama. She will remain in a part-time contractual capacity, virtually, until her position is filled.

“Laura is incredible,” said Amey Lupinskey, board president. “Losing her is a big loss for the chamber. Laura has been instrumental at engaging members. She is and was an excellent executive director.”

Barnard came to the chamber in July 2014. Since she took the leadership position, membership has nearly doubled, from 77 members in 2014 to now 135.

The chamber has also added more business and community events throughout the year, such as the Community Fair which will take place for the second year on March 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beech Grove Middle School.

“There are so many ways members can get involved with the community or other businesses,” Barnard said. “As I’ve told members, it’s all how you take advantage of our membership. We see several of them that are doing that.”

Barnard said the decision to leave did no come easy.

“There are several members that have been personal inspirations to me,” she said, “seeing how strong many of them are and driven to attain their goals. Having my own freelance business is something my husband and I have talked about for several years. Meeting our different members, seeing how they run their businesses, has set me up for this next phase. When we get settled, I do have plans to open my own, independent graphic design/public relations freelance company.”

The chamber board has put together a recruitment committee which has outlined the qualities they want in the next executive director.

“We are looking for a candidate who is outgoing, engaging, someone who works independently,” Lupinskey said. “They would have to be accountable, self motivated and a leader. Marketing experience certainly is beneficial.”

The goal is to find someone by April 1.

“That may be ambitious,” Lupinskey said. “We are interested in hiring the right person, not just a person. If that takes longer, that is a sacrifice we will make. We just want the chamber to succeed and excel. The chamber has had a lot of momentum in the last few years. We want to keep that going. The right person is going to do that for us.”

For more information, visit beechgrovechamber.org.