‘Leading the resurgence’

Mayor Mark Myers reveals plans for development of new downtown Greenwood

“We know that the Southside is seeing a resurgence and we want to lead the charge for that resurgence,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers to residents and business leaders at a community briefing on March 6.

It’s something the mayor had stated at his State of the City address in February. Now, the city is ready to reveal plans as to what that resurgence will look like for its downtown area.

With the help of Restore Old Town Greenwood, the city was able to earn grant funding and complete a facade project on its old downtown businesses.

“We’ve built up our downtown, which is a fixture of what we are and who we are,” Myers said. “With us doing that, we’ve helped to save our old downtown and now we have an opportunity to build our new downtown.”

Greenwood Community School Superintendent Dr. Kent DeKoninck came to the mayor a couple of years ago, asking to partner with the city. The city completed the purchase of the current middle school in 2016, as the school corporation finishes construction on its new building.

“Through that, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity for Greenwood to revisit the downtown area.”

The city has been working with its staff, residents and business owners to put together a plan as to what downtown could look like with the acquisition of the middle school property.

As he revealed to the community at the March meeting, this plan includes 1.9 miles of new or reconstructed streets with bicycle and pedestrian paths on Main Street, Madison Avenue and Market Plaza; 9.9 acres of new or upgraded open space; 75,000 square feet of office space; and a proposed more than 450 apartments and 130 town homes.

Using an interactive 3-D map created by Vision Three, the mayor was able to demonstrate visually as to what this would look like.

The next open house is March 9, 6 p.m. at the Greenwood City Center, and Myers said the city will continue to seek public input throughout the process.