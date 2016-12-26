Leadership Johnson County hosts Women in Leadership workshop

Posted December 26, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, Briefs, Community By Nicole Davis

Leadership Johnson County will host a Women in Leadership Workshop on Friday, February 24th at Franklin College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop will feature guest lecturers from Indiana University Kelley School of Business; Kelly Watkins, MBA and Carolyn Goerner, PhD. Additional speakers include Indiana University Alumni Association Executive Director Caroline Dowd-Higgins and Franklin College Director of Leadership Development Dale Rebhorn. The workshop will focus on career management for women.

Caroline Dowd-Higgins is a powerhouse coach, author, speaker, and media host who specializes in career reinvention and empowerment for women. Caroline worked as a professional opera singer–her first career passion, and knows the power of career transformation. She will lead participants through a study on designing and managing a career path.

Kelly Watkins, MBA, works with companies that want to increase profitability by developing their employees and with high-level professionals who want to be more effective leaders. Kelly utilizes her experiences from all 7 continents to provide global perspectives – even for local companies. Kelly teaches at Indiana University Kelley School of Business. She is a Marshall Goldsmith-certified Executive Coach. Kelly is founder of the Executive Professionalism™ concept.

Dale Rebhorn is the current director of leadership development at Franklin College and a former IBM executive. He will explore current workplace culture and make a case for the importance of male mentors within the workplace.

Carolyn Goerner, PhD., is the director for the Kelley Women in Business Initiative through the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. She is a gifted lecturer and facilitator who will walk participants through next steps on how to learn, do, grow and develop a career.

The event will be held on the Franklin College campus. Tickets are $99.00 per person, includes lunch. The event is being underwritten by South Grove Eye Care, Promise Advisory Group, and Jobea Trefny with Carpenter Realtors.

For more information about the event, contact Kelsey Kasting at (317) 738-8794 or visit www.leadershipjohnsoncounty.org.