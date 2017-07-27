Kroger celebrates grand opening of its newest Southside store in Franklin Township

Franklin Township will soon have a new Kroger Shopping Center at the intersection of Five Points Road and Southport Road. Officials will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Aug. 3, 8 a.m.

Kroger has designed its newest store around convenience with features such as restaurant-quality, fully-prepared foods, to the ClickList program which allows shoppers to order online and have their groceries brought to their car.

“As people are saying that they’re strapped for time, that’s been the lesson of ClickList and grab-and-go foods, a lot of what we find we’re doing is trying to make life a little easier,” said Eric Halverson, public affairs manager for The Kroger Co./Central Division. “We know some people enjoy the experience of going to the store. So we hope there will be plenty of folks who come and test this new store to find that they like it.”

Kroger invested approximately $22 million in the Southeastside Indianapolis building. The 100,000 square-foot grocery store will be much like its Marketplace locations, like at Emerson Avenue and County Line Road, but without the apparel. It will have a drive-thru pharmacy, a bistro with sushi, pizza, deli, sandwiches and seating inside and outside. Throughout the store, customers can find organic food, bulk food, a specialty cheese shop, specialty wine and beer and a Starbucks. As is common in its Marketplace stores, Halverson said the newest Franklin Township store will feature a mural by a local artist, Kyle Ragsdale. The fuel center will open a few days prior to the grocery store.