Juried art show a highlight of 2017 WAMMfest

Wine, music and microbrews also featured at Sertoma Club of Greenwood fundraiser

Sixty artists – some from as far away as New York, Florida and Canada – will offer their creations at the ninth annual WAMMfest charity event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Craig Park in Greenwood. As they peruse a wide variety of artwork, patrons can enjoy the music of six bands performing throughout the event and try wines, brews and food.

Gates are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7,000 attendees are expected. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and children 6 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit WAMMfest.com. The Sertoma club of Greenwood is proud to put on this annual fundraiser, and all net proceeds are used to support youth, individual and community organizations.

How did the idea of an art show come up? “We wanted to create a festival with something for everyone,” explained Art Committee Chairman Dave Wolf. “We knew music, wine and microbrews would be a big hit, so adding an art show was just a natural.” Wolf added that the art show is “absolutely” a popular feature of WAMMfest and that the fairway is crowded with artists’ booths – and customers – throughout the event.

The art show does not include crafts, Wolf noted. Items for sale are original works of art, running the gamut from pottery to glasswork and woodworking to paintings using a variety of mediums. The biggest category is jewelry, which draws large crowds. The artists themselves will be at the booths to visit with patrons, answer their questions and, of source, sell their one-of-a-kind creations.

The artists’ booths will be set up between the two stages at the park, Wolf explained, and music will be played continuously throughout the event. So when one performance ends, another immediately starts up, creating a constant flow of people – and business – for the artists. This is a win-win, Wolf observed, since it results in sales for the artists and booth rental revenue for the festival organizers.

A busy fairway one of the reasons local artists return to the festival year after year, Wolf said. Two local artists, Debbie Heidelberger and Shari Jardina, will be back again this year.

“WAMMfest is so well organized and offers many venues for everyone in the family to enjoy. It also helps that it’s held on the south side. South side people are the best!” said Heidelberger, a woodworker whose Mother Earth Boards creates artwork from Indiana hardwoods. She has participated since the inaugural WAMMfest nine years ago.

“The reason I did it last year and wanted to participate again this year is because I’m local, and I like to support local events. I also enjoyed the atmosphere of WAMMfest last year. The variety of entertainment, food, and drink choices makes it unique and brings in a diverse group of patrons,” said Jardina, nature and wildlife photographer and owner of Wolf Mountain Images.

About WAMMfest

WAMMfest is organized by the volunteers from Sertoma Club of Greenwood and presented by Ray Skillman Automotive Group and Johnson Memorial Health. WAMM stands for the four features of the event – Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew. Attendees can savor fragrant varieties of Indiana wine, shop the juried art fair of more than 60 artists, enjoy live music and entertainment, and taste award-winning Indiana crafted microbrew. Food vendors feature a wide variety of festival favorites and full-service restaurant-quality cuisine. Visit WAMMfest.com for more information.

About Sertoma Club of Greenwood

Sertoma Club of Greenwood, a charitable service club, donates festival proceeds to community nonprofit organizations working to advance public safety, education, youth services, volunteer service, and the arts. For more information, visit sertomaclubofgreenwood.com/.