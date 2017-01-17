Johnson County launches search for tourism director

Contract position will guide destination marketing and promotion efforts

The Johnson County Convention, Visitor, and Tourism Board of Directors announced its search for a Director of Tourism. The senior leadership position will be responsible for showcasing Johnson County and its growing popularity as a destination for families, professionals and a variety of niche travelers.

Johnson County established a funding mechanism for tourism marketing efforts in 2015 and began collecting funds last year. The CVB Board anticipates a budget of more than $400,000 for 2017, a majority of which will be dedicated to the director’s contract and marketing Johnson County attractions, shopping, dining and lodging.

CVB Board President Michael Neal says the group is looking for someone with strong knowledge of the industry, the ability to develop impactful relationships and a keen eye for metrics-based results.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, both for Johnson County and the person selected to lead our tourism efforts,” said Neal. “Our county has some of the state’s best shopping, great local restaurants, innovative craft breweries and championship golf courses. We’re looking for someone to seize this opportunity, driving measured increases in day trips, hotel stays and overall visitor spending.”

Neal added that as the first Director of Tourism, the position will play a critical role in shaping the way in which Johnson County communicates to destination consumers. The new director will also responsible for developing the CVB’s capabilities, acting as its spokesperson and serving as the tourism liaison for Johnson County.

The Director of Tourism position will be independently contracted, and interested candidates are directed to view the position description and submission guidelines at journeyjohnsoncounty.com. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.