Indigestion Substitution: Beans for beef

Feel queasy and crummy the day after pigging-out on gameday foods? Sure, chili, tacos and burritos made with ground beef taste delicious, but can contribute to indigestion, obesity, high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. No one wants to hear their favorite foods may be sabotaging their health, but you must at the least be aware.

De-grease your game day favorites by substituting beans for ground beef and you won’t have an upset stomach next day or compromise your sacred birthright of health. Sure, iconic ground beef is a good source of animal protein and provides certain vitamins and minerals, but it’s also a major source of ‘bad’ fat and cholesterol often recalled by the millions of pounds for contamination.

Beans, the poor man’s meat, provides lean and clean plant protein. Unlike ground beef, legumes are heart healthy because they contain soluble fiber which can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Due to their abundance of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals like copper, folate, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium and zinc, scientists recommend adults consume 3 cups per week to promote health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, like cancer.

Beans contain a blend of complex carbohydrates and protein. Therefore, beans digest slowly, helping keep blood glucose stable. About 1/2 cup of beans provides 7 grams of protein, the same amount as 1 ounce of chicken, meat or fish.

Canned vs. home cooked from scratch? I’ll let you decide: Eating soups, vegetables and other foods from cans can expose you to a potentially harmful chemical and low-income child may be most at risk. An Environmental Research study found higher amounts of bisphenol A (BPA) in the urine of people who’d eaten canned food in the last 24 hours. Used in plastics, BPA is similar in shape to some hormone molecules in our bodies, and studies in animals show that large doses can cause serious problems with sex organs, the nervous system and other parts of the body. How charming.

Making healthier eating choices is just that: a choice you make three times a day. You are a miracle of creation, capable of more than you can imagine. We were created in God’s perfect image: not to become sick and less than whole. But then we’ve chosen to go against our nature by fueling our temple with tasty, albeit inappropriate food traditions. Sure, we are here to be happy and enjoy life, not to destroy it.