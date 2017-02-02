In the interim:

Posted February 2, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Education, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

David Shaffer serves as interim superintendent in Franklin Township for the spring of 2017. David Shaffer serves as interim superintendent in Franklin Township for the spring of 2017.

David Shaffer serves as superintendent for the spring semester at Franklin Township Community Schools

As the Franklin Township Community School board searches for a new superintendent, David Shaffer has stepped in to fill the gap for the spring semester.

Shaffer replaces Dr. Flora Reichanadter, who served as superintendent from August 2012 through the fall semester of 2016, when she transferred to another district. The Franklin Township school board aims to have a permanent superintendent in place by July 1. For now, Shaffer said he’s having a good time learning about the school system and returning to his Southside roots.

Having grown up in Perry Township, Shaffer is a 1966 Southport High School graduate. He graduated from Indiana Central, now University of Indianapolis, in 1970 before returning to Southport as an assistant tennis coach and history teacher. When Perry Meridian High School opened in 1973, Shaffer transferred there to be head tennis coach. He was there six years before going to work for Racquet’s Floor Sports in Perry Township for two years.

Missing teaching and coaching, Shaffer had the chance to work at Triton Central for 14 years, 10 of those as high school principal. He then went to Brown County where he was assistant superintendent for 12 years before becoming superintendent in 2007. He and his wife still reside in Brown County.

Shaffer retired in June 2016. He was already thinking of part-time jobs he could take on when he learned of the need for an interim superintendent in Franklin Township.

“There’s been so much growth in Franklin Township, even since I took the Brown County job in 1995,” he said. “I think Franklin Township is a very attractive school corporation and will attract some strong candidates.”

This spring semester, Shaffer said his focus will be on keeping things in good order for the new superintendent. The district is finishing up an addition to Franklin Township Middle School West and putting a “facelift” on Bunker Hill Elementary with things such as new painting and lighting.

“I’m still learning a lot about how we do things,” he said. “We have 9,500 students here in Franklin Township. We had 1,800 in Brown County. It’s been invigorating to meet so many nice, new people so far.”