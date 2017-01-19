In formation for freedom

IMPD Motorcycle Drill Team, commanded by Southside’s Sgt. Bret McAtee, heads to presidential inauguration parade

In his 35 years of law enforcement and 34 years as a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Motorcycle Drill Team, Bret McAtee estimates he has ridden in more than 1,000 parades.

He is planning to retire in January 2018 and is starting his final year on a high note. The team has been selected to participate in the presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

“It’s a great feeling of honor,” Bret said. “In the circle of parades, that’s about as big as it gets. It’s very difficult to get into an inaugural parade. The units are limited per state. Each state has many nominations. Once you’ve (been selected), you have gotten to the top of your game. I’m glad I get to do something of this magnitude my last year with the police department. It is exciting to represent our city and our police department in front of the president of the United States.”

Bret, now a Franklin Township resident, grew up on the Southside of Indianapolis. He attended Glenns Valley Elementary and graduated from Perry Meridian High School. He went to work as a mechanic, later realizing his career interests were in law enforcement. His father was a police officer and had been a role model to him.

“My dad, Joe McAtee, took an interest in the motorcycle drill team,” Bret said. “When I was a kid I was able to hang around these motorcycle police officers. They accepted me. Even as a kid I felt I was part of the family. That impression these motorcycle guys made on me when I was a young guy was lasting.”

Bret had two goals when he joined the Indianapolis Police Department, now IMPD, in 1982: become a sergeant in the motorcycle unit and join the motorcycle drill team. He was assigned to the traffic division, motorcycle unit, in 1983 and promoted to sergeant in 1986.

“I know how difficult it is to not only get promoted in our department, but to get promoted and be assigned to the area you want to be in,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones. I’ve done it 34 years. I still love my job. I still love to go to work.”

Bret became drill master of the IMPD Motorcycle Drill Team in 1988, running practices and calling maneuvers over the radio. In 2005, he became the commander, running the day-to-day operations. He continues to serve as both drill master and commander. A new sergeant will take his place the beginning of next year.

The drill team is considered a goodwill ambassador for the city of Indianapolis and IMPD. The team has a board of directors consisting of primarily business men and women in Indianapolis. This makes Indianapolis one of few cities in the nation to have a privately-funded motorcycle drill team.

“Wherever they go, they always have rave reviews for their professionalism and the show they put on for the families and those watching,” said Jeff Cardwell, board president. “They are such a great asset to our city and state… Bret has been the leader of the drill team for a number of years. He’s done an outstanding job. He is a great ambassador for our law enforcement, our team and police officers in general.”

On average the team performs 15 events per year, approximately 10 in Indianapolis and five outside of the city. Bret said the number of events they have time to attend is limited, as Indianapolis has become a “special events city” which has increased demand for the traffic unit.

From performing at schools to larger events such as the Indianapolis 500 Parade, each event is special, Bret said.

“I remember all of them,” he said. “We do any kind of event. We do a lot of small towns. We go to a lot of schools and let the kids take pictures with the guys. Those folks appreciate what we’re doing, why we’re there, as much as any big event.”

As a non-political entity, the team is always nominated and invited to participate in parades.

In its 63-year history, the IMPD Drill Team has performed in six presidential inauguration parades. President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will make the seventh. The first time Bret performed in an inauguration was 1993 for President Bill Clinton.

“We were selected for that from a festival we did in West Virginia,” Bret said. “The chairman of that West Virginia parade had been contacted and they wanted to know if he had any recommendations for an outstanding group that could participate. Instead of picking his state, he said I think you should pick the, then, Indianapolis Police Drill Team.”

That inaugural parade was quite the experience. The team staged in the Pentagon at 5 a.m. The parade didn’t start until 3 p.m.

“You’re standing around, killing time all day,” he said. “There was a national law enforcement network that came around to interview us. They asked about the drill team, our participation and how it felt. I said how about we put a show for you right here in the parking lot. There were thousands of people in this lot waiting to go to the parade also. We put on a show. All these people were blown away, applauding.”

The team rides in a formation, with letters on the front of their motorcycles spelling out ‘Indianapolis.’ It is a challenge during an event such as that, Bret said, to not be tempted to turn their head and look to see the president as they’re passing by. If they do, they could fall out of formation.

“We as police officers, we serve our city and we serve our country. That’s what we believe in,” Bret said. “I’ve done many presidential escorts, all of the presidents since I’ve been a police officer when they come to Indianapolis. To look behind you and see a car that holds the president of the United States is a pretty good feeling. Your job is to assist with getting that person to their destination safely. So when you get invited to ride for the president of the United States in the inaugural parade, that’s huge. The feeling, I don’t know how to describe it. It’s American.”

This time around, the IMPD Drill Team was nominated by Cardwell.

“It’s not about any political party,” Cardwell said. “It’s about the celebration of freedoms that we all enjoy. One of the greatest things our nation has is having a peaceful transfer of power. People around the world are watching how America has freedom, liberty and free elections. It’s an honor to participate in such a historic event that is so important to our democracy.”

The team typically practices once a week through Veterans Day, then takes a couple of months off. Knowing they had been selected for this inauguration, the team continued practicing through January.

The team is prepared. All they’re waiting on now is the good weather on Friday. They left Indianapolis on Jan. 18. They will set up a motorcycle display for the Indiana Society Ball at their hotel on Jan. 19. They expect to leave for the parade staging at 4 a.m. Jan. 19. The parade begins at 3 p.m. The parade is organized into five divisions, led by each branch of the military. IMPD Motorcycle Drill Team will perform in the second division, led by the U.S. Marine Corps.

“There are people that would love to do what we’re going to do,” Bret said. “It’s been 24 years since we last attended one. The guys are super excited.”

Did you know?

Brief history of the IMPD Motorcycle Drill Team

– The team started in 1954 with seven officers on motorcycles who were veterans heading to an American Legion convention. There were seven officers, specifically, to spell out “INDIANA” as they rode in formation.

-The following year, the team had 12 officers, to spell out INDIANAPOLIS as they ride.

-The team currently has 20 police officers.

– The team competed for 12 years at an American Legion national competition. They were national champions for 11 of those years. The final championship was held in 1973.

– The first Inaugural parade the IMPD Drill Team performed was in 1961 for President John F. Kennedy.

– For more information, visit motorcycledrillteam.org.

Presidential memory with Bret McAtee

– “Reagan was my favorite. He loved the police. We took him from Danville for something. At the time the motorcade would lead the president to the airport, to the tarmac. Reagan loved motorcycle police. He walked up the steps to the plane. Before he looks at the media or the politicians, anybody, he looks at us and gives us a salute. He then waves to the media and then the politicians. He gets to the top of the stairs, turns around and saluted us again. I thought that was super neat… After 9/11, everything in this world changed. Now the only people allowed on the tarmac are the airport police and the airport officials.”